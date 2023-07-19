Ferndale’s Plant Swap & Social is the perfect party for houseplant heads

click to enlarge Steve Neavling The Detroit-based Rare Plant Fairy will be among 20 vendors selling rare aroids and common houseplants.

Unsurprisingly, with everyone stuck inside, houseplants gained immense popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and enthusiasts can talk all day about their hobby. They’ll be joining each other at Plant Swap & Social for an afternoon of swapping and buying plants at 215 West in Ferndale on Saturday. There will be food from the pop-up Noodl, music from DJ Xing, and more than 20 plant vendors, including the Detroit-based, internationally popular Rare Plant Fairy. They’ll be selling everything from rare aroids to common houseplants, and a space will even be set up for trades.

From 1-5 p.m., on Saturday, July 22 at 215 West; 215 W. Nine Mile Rd., Detroit; cover is $5. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Event Details Plant Swap & Social Sat., July 22, 1-5 p.m. 215 West 215 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale Oakland County

