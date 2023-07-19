Ferndale’s Plant Swap & Social is the perfect party for houseplant heads

The event will feature more than 20 plant vendors

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 9:12 am

click to enlarge The Detroit-based Rare Plant Fairy will be among 20 vendors selling rare aroids and common houseplants. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
The Detroit-based Rare Plant Fairy will be among 20 vendors selling rare aroids and common houseplants.

Unsurprisingly, with everyone stuck inside, houseplants gained immense popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and enthusiasts can talk all day about their hobby. They’ll be joining each other at Plant Swap & Social for an afternoon of swapping and buying plants at 215 West in Ferndale on Saturday. There will be food from the pop-up Noodl, music from DJ Xing, and more than 20 plant vendors, including the Detroit-based, internationally popular Rare Plant Fairy. They’ll be selling everything from rare aroids to common houseplants, and a space will even be set up for trades.

From 1-5 p.m., on Saturday, July 22 at 215 West; 215 W. Nine Mile Rd., Detroit; cover is $5. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Event Details

Plant Swap & Social

Sat., July 22, 1-5 p.m.

215 West 215 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale Oakland County

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
