Experience the Musical genius of Alexander Golberg Jero at IMAGINARIUM

Get ready to transcend boundaries and embark on a musical journey like no other.

Join us on Saturday, January 27th at 9:15 PM at the iconic Farmington Civic Theater for an unforgettable night of pure audio magic.

At Imaginarium, we believe that music has the power to transport us to new dimensions. Our cutting-edge technology will surround you with a three-dimensional sound experience that will leave you breathless. Feel the music pulsating through your body as you lose yourself in a symphony of sound.

Step into a world where the boundaries between reality and imagination blur. Let the music guide you on an adventure of the senses, where every note, beat, and melody comes alive in ways you've never experienced before.



This is not just a concert. It's an immersive extravaganza that will challenge your perception of sound and take you on a sonic journey you won't soon forget. Prepare to be blown away!

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to witness music in a whole new dimension. Grab your tickets now and secure your spot at the forefront of audio innovation.



Experience the power of music in 3D sound reality at Imaginarium. Get ready to have your mind blown!


Imaginarium Saturday, January 27th at 9:15 PM at the iconic Farmington Civic Theater


Get your tickets today at

"IMAGINARIUN" Music Experience in 3 Dimensional Sound Reality Tickets, Sat, Jan 27, 2024 at 9:15 PM | Eventbrite


