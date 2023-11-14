Drag queen bingo with ‘crazy adult prizes’ set for Hazel Park

click to enlarge Jacqueline Frost, Facebook Jacqueline Frost will MC “Blue Collar Drag Queen Bingo” at the Hazel Perk Café.

Hazel Perk Café is hosting a fabulous afternoon of drag queen bingo with prizes, food, cocktails, and a DJ on Sunday, Nov. 19. The “Blue Collar Drag Queen Bingo” is set for 1-4 p.m. at 21403 John R. in Hazel Park.

For $25, you’ll play five naughty games of bingo with “crazy adult prizes.” Food and cocktails will also be available. And parking is free.

Bonus prizes will be available for those decked out in Christmas attire.

The lovely Supra Salad and Belladonna Marz will be performing. Jacqueline Frost will be the hostess and MC. Participants are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time on Eventbrite.

From 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19; Hazel Perk Café, 21403 John R Rd., Hazel Park; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $25.

