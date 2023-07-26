Detroit’s Sidewalk Festival returns for two weekends of community

click to enlarge Cheryl Willard A scene from the Sidewalk Festival in Detroit.

Meet us on the sidewalk for this grassroots festival celebrating Detroit creatives and the city’s resilient neighborhoods. Sidewalk Festival returns on Saturday, July 29 in the East Canfield Village neighborhood and Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Joy-Southfield neighborhood with art installations, live music, performance art, workshops, and community vibes. Following this year’s “Lush/Sanctuary” theme, the first weekend promises to immerse attendees in an art park and flower garden in the Canfield Consortium. Community lots will be activated by Bryce Detroit, LuFuki and Divine Providence, Sofa Stories, and more. There will also be a special cyanotype workshop in conjunction with Sonya Clark’s We Are Each Other exhibit at Cranbrook Art Museum. An architectural installation by eco-activist and Sidewalk Artist in residence Jordan Weber will anchor the festival in East Canfield Village. Then on the following weekend, a parking lot in Joy-Southfield will bring a night market with local vendors, more workshops, and even more art. We can’t get enough.

From 2-9 p.m., Saturday, July 29; 4405 Lemay St., Detroit; 4-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5; 18900 Joy Rd., Detroit; sidewalkfestival.com. No cover.

