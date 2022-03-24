Detroit's Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers is back this Friday

The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers, Instagram
Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers host Satori Shakoor.
All human life is a story intertwined with love, loss, happiness, triumph, and despair. Nothing shines a light on those universal human experiences more than a night of the Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers.
Well, the secret’s out. After a two-year hiatus (let’s just pretend the past two years didn’t happen), the fabled evening of storytelling is back in Detroit on Friday, March 25. Four speakers will share deeply personal tales surrounding the theme “Love Hurts.” And don’t we all know it does.
But the Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers won’t be returning to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which it used to call home. Now, storytellers will be held at the Marygrove Theatre at 8425 W. McNichols. The stories will flow on Friday from 7:30 p.m.
In addition to storytelling, there will be artwork by Carl Wilson and Nicole Macdonald on display, a cash bar, and live music courtesy of DJ Stacey Hotwaxx. Musician Willie Bynum and dance group The Trio will also perform.
And of course, Satori Shakoor will return as the resident host. Yes, the same Satori Shakoor who was one of George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic’s Brides of Funkenstein in the late 1970s. This woman’s voice and presence are so powerful, we could listen to her speak all day.
The four storytellers for Friday evening are former NFL linebacker Blane Smith, photojournalist Monica Morgan, Wayne State University professor Muhammad T. Al-Sharkawi, and Detroit Public Television producer Zosette Guir.
If you’ve never been to the Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers, it’s hard to really explain the magic of it all. What is it about people simply sharing stories that feels so captivating to the audience?
It’s the sense of connection from hearing other peoples’ experiences that resonates. It’s admiration for the courage of those brave enough to get on the stage and share their stories. It’s the realization that, hey, shit happens in life and we are all on this floating space rock together just trying to figure it out. Maybe that’s the secret.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance at twistedtellers.org
. There will not be any tickets available at the door and online sales end at 4 p.m. on Friday.
