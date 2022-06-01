Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Palmer Park Art Fair returns this weekend

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 9:48 am

The Palmer Park Art Fair in 2015.
Courtesy photo
The Palmer Park Art Fair in 2015.

Palmer Park is one of those hidden Detroit gems for nature lovers, and in the summer it comes alive during the Palmer Park Art Fair. This June, the park will host the ninth annual Palmer Park Art Fair in the area next to the log cabin, which will be transformed into a strolling fairground. Hundreds of paintings, sculptures, music, mixed media, and more will be displayed and available for purchase from both local and national artists.

Detroit artist Jon Harris, who went viral for his searing “Critical Race Theory” painting, is one of this year’s featured artists. Muralist and painter Desiree Kelly also created the special edition poster for the festival, which is limited to 100 prints. Kelly is the artist behind the mural on the side of Detroit’s small-format Meijer, Rivertown Market, and a mural of Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin for the 2021 film, Respect.

Beyond just visual art, the fair will also have a music stage, an author’s tent with live poetry readings, and an open drum circle that anyone can join. Yes, there will be food booths on site, too.

From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Palmer Park is located at 910 Merrill Plaisance St., Detroit. Entry is free.

20 fabulous Michigan drag queens you should be following on Instagram

This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan

Here's everyone we saw at Zoo Brew the Detroit Zoo

Everything we saw at Pine Knob's 50th anniversary kick off

