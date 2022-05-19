click to enlarge Shutterstock The Michigan Science Center in Detroit.

Detroit's Michigan Science Center will reopen its IMAX Dome Theatre with new changes.

Those include 239 new custom seats designed and donated by automotive supplier Magna.

"A large screen with 360-degree views provides an unforgettable experience for our guests and helps us achieve our mission of putting you at the center of science," Michigan Science Center president and CEO Dr. Christian Greer said in a statement. "We would not be able to offer these immersive opportunities without the help of generous sponsors like Magna."

The theater will reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 9, followed by a screening of Asteroid Hunters, a documentary about how science can protect the planet from dangerous space objects, narrated by Star Wars's Daisy Ridley. It also includes a laser light show featuring iconic songs from favorite films.

The theater reopens June 11-12 for members and to the general public on June 15.

Crain's Detroit Business reports the museum has been closed for nearly a year due to flooding caused by Michigan's historic storms — ironic in the Alanis Morissette sense ("like rain of your wedding day," etc.) but also in the dramatic sense that an institution aimed at promoting science has fallen victim to intense storms almost certainly made worse by human-caused climate change.

The museum partially reopened last September. The Michigan Science Center's Kidstown and DTE Sparks Energy Theater remain closed to guests.

