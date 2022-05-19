Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Michigan Science Center will reopen its IMAX Theatre

The museum has been closed for nearly a year due to flooding

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 9:51 am

click to enlarge The Michigan Science Center in Detroit. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
The Michigan Science Center in Detroit.

Detroit's Michigan Science Center will reopen its IMAX Dome Theatre with new changes.

Those include 239 new custom seats designed and donated by automotive supplier Magna.

"A large screen with 360-degree views provides an unforgettable experience for our guests and helps us achieve our mission of putting you at the center of science," Michigan Science Center president and CEO Dr. Christian Greer said in a statement. "We would not be able to offer these immersive opportunities without the help of generous sponsors like Magna."

The theater will reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 9, followed by a screening of Asteroid Hunters, a documentary about how science can protect the planet from dangerous space objects, narrated by Star Wars's Daisy Ridley. It also includes a laser light show featuring iconic songs from favorite films.

The theater reopens June 11-12 for members and to the general public on June 15.

Crain's Detroit Business reports the museum has been closed for nearly a year due to flooding caused by Michigan's historic storms — ironic in the Alanis Morissette sense ("like rain of your wedding day," etc.) but also in the dramatic sense that an institution aimed at promoting science has fallen victim to intense storms almost certainly made worse by human-caused climate change.

The museum partially reopened last September. The Michigan Science Center's Kidstown and DTE Sparks Energy Theater remain closed to guests.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $1.5 million Southfield mid-century modern home once belonged to a famed opera singer

This $1.5 million Southfield mid-century modern home once belonged to a famed opera singer
All the Technicians we saw at Tech N9ne's 'The Asin9ne Tour' stop in Detroit

Everything we saw at Tech N9ne’s ‘The Asin9ne Tour’ stop in Detroit
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022

All the cosplayers and comic book fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022
This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $1.5 million Southfield mid-century modern home once belonged to a famed opera singer

This $1.5 million Southfield mid-century modern home once belonged to a famed opera singer
All the Technicians we saw at Tech N9ne's 'The Asin9ne Tour' stop in Detroit

Everything we saw at Tech N9ne’s ‘The Asin9ne Tour’ stop in Detroit
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022

All the cosplayers and comic book fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022
This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $1.5 million Southfield mid-century modern home once belonged to a famed opera singer

This $1.5 million Southfield mid-century modern home once belonged to a famed opera singer
All the Technicians we saw at Tech N9ne's 'The Asin9ne Tour' stop in Detroit

Everything we saw at Tech N9ne’s ‘The Asin9ne Tour’ stop in Detroit
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022

All the cosplayers and comic book fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022
This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

Trending

The Motown Witch talks upcoming Detroit Hoodoo Festival and the contradictory nature of magic

By Randiah Camille Green

The Motown Witch talks upcoming Detroit Hoodoo Festival and the contradictory nature of magic

Scott Hocking sculpture headed for Detroit’s Huntington Place

By Randiah Camille Green

"Floating Citadel."

Free Will Astrology (May 18-24)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival brings laughs to Hamtramck

By Alex Washington

The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival brings laughs to Hamtramck (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Scott Hocking sculpture headed for Detroit’s Huntington Place

By Randiah Camille Green

"Floating Citadel."

The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival brings laughs to Hamtramck

By Alex Washington

The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival brings laughs to Hamtramck (2)

Free Will Astrology (May 18-24)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Dominique Morisseau’s ‘Detroit ’67’ will make you cry, laugh, and want to sing

By Randiah Camille Green

Carollete Phillips as Chelle in Detroit '67.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us