Detroit’s Hotter than July returns for Black LGBT celebration this weekend, for the first time since 2019

Hotter Than July will see its first in-person gathering since 2019 on July 15-17.
It’s about to get Hotter Than July this weekend with the return of Detroit’s oldest Black LGBT Pride event.
Hotter Than July will see its first in-person gathering since 2019 on Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 17.
This year’s celebration will include a concert by Da Brat on Saturday, July 16 at Motor City Casino Soundboard. The '90s-era rapper recently came out publicly as a lesbian.
Hotter Than July was started as a series of events to celebrate Detroit’s Black queer community in 1996. Hosted by local non-profit LGBT Detroit, the gathering boasted more than 9,000 attendees in 2019 before going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year Hotter Than July features a lineup of events over the weekend, including an art exhibit, brunch, Sunday worship service, and an HIV testing zone.
It also includes an endorsed candidate forum with a panel of progressive candidates seeking public office, including Attorney General Dana Nessel, U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib, 3rd Circuit judicial candidate LaKena Tennille Crespo, state Rep. Mary Cavanagh, and State House candidates Jason Hoskins, Michelle Wooddell, Sharon MacDonell, and Shadia Martini, and Robin McGregor.
While Hotter Than July has always focused on community building, the concert is a new addition this year.
Festivities are spread across several venues including Palmer Park and will kick off on Friday, July 15 with a candlelight vigil for victims of gun violence at 11 a.m. Check lgbtdetroit.org/hotterthanjuly
for the full schedule.
