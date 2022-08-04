Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit's Black Bottom gets reimagined in new horror comic

‘The Butcher of Black Bottom’ is Rodney Barnes’ latest slasher project

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge The Butcher of Black Bottom. - Rodney Barnes/Facebook
Rodney Barnes/Facebook
The Butcher of Black Bottom.
The Butcher of Black Bottom is a new comic about Detroit’s historic majority-Black neighborhood. The butcher in this story isn’t cutting up steaks and pork chops, however — he’s terrorizing the neighborhood in a series of gruesome murders.

This slasher tale is the brainchild of Rodney Barnes, who is known for his Killadelphia comic series. The screenwriter turned comic writer also wrote and produced The Boondocks, Everybody Hates Chris, and others.

Set in the 1920s, The Butcher of Black Bottom takes place at a time when many African Americans were migrating to Detroit from the South, and racial tensions were reaching a boiling point. While Barnes wrote the story, Argentine artist Germán Erramouspe handled the illustrations for the comic.

The Butcher of Black Bottom speaks to the struggle to find racial harmony in a post-Civil War America, where the migration of blacks from the South meets an industrializing North wrestling with its own issues,” Barnes writes on his Substack, Dark Apocrypha Presents. “As one might imagine finding peace at this time was no easy chore.”

The comic will debut on Dark Apocrypha Presents before being released in print through Zombie Love Studios.

Showing a further affinity for Detroit, Barnes also has an upcoming comic about Alice Cooper, titled Alice Cooper vs. The Prince of Darkness.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Trending

Belle Isle Art Fair returns to Detroit’s island park this weekend

By Lee DeVito

The Belle Isle Art Fair is back.

Cinema Lamont and Detroit Puppet Company bring a month-long puppet film series

By George Elkind

The Adventures of Prince Achmed, argued to be the oldest animated feature still with us.

Detroiter goes from being homeless to working on Jordan Peele’s film ‘Nope’

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit native Robert McTyre Jr. at a film screening for Nope.

Imani Ma'at turns Playground Detroit into ritual space in new exhibit

By Randiah Camille Green

"Unmasking the Woman Warriors" Collaboration by Ifoma Stubbs and Imani Ma'at.

Also in Arts & Culture

Cinema Lamont and Detroit Puppet Company bring a month-long puppet film series

By George Elkind

The Adventures of Prince Achmed, argued to be the oldest animated feature still with us.

Free Will Astrology

By Rob Brezsny

Imani Ma'at turns Playground Detroit into ritual space in new exhibit

By Randiah Camille Green

"Unmasking the Woman Warriors" Collaboration by Ifoma Stubbs and Imani Ma'at.

Belle Isle Art Fair returns to Detroit’s island park this weekend

By Lee DeVito

The Belle Isle Art Fair is back.
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us