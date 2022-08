Detroit's Black Bottom gets reimagined in new horror comic

click to enlarge Rodney Barnes/Facebook The Butcher of Black Bottom.

is a new comic about Detroit’s historic majority-Black neighborhood. The butcher in this story isn’t cutting up steaks and pork chops, however — he’s terrorizing the neighborhood in a series of gruesome murders.This slasher tale is the brainchild of Rodney Barnes, who is known for hiscomic series. The screenwriter turned comic writer also wrote and produced, and others.Set in the 1920s,takes place at a time when many African Americans were migrating to Detroit from the South, and racial tensions were reaching a boiling point. While Barnes wrote the story, Argentine artist Germán Erramouspe handled the illustrations for the comic.speaks to the struggle to find racial harmony in a post-Civil War America, where the migration of blacks from the South meets an industrializing North wrestling with its own issues,” Barnes writes on his Substack, Dark Apocrypha Presents . “As one might imagine finding peace at this time was no easy chore.”The comic will debut on Dark Apocrypha Presents before being released in print through Zombie Love Studios.Showing a further affinity for Detroit, Barnes also has an upcoming comic about Alice Cooper, titled