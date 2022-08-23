Detroit’s Allied Media Projects Seed series announces fall 2022 lineup

Allied Media Projects (AMP) Seeds is a series of events that brings together different visionaries across the AMP network for conversations and dialogue on a variety topics.
Previously, AMP Seeds has explored topics such as how immigrants and non-white people are portrayed in entertainment and reimagining a world without prisons.
This year, the four-part series will explore themes including Black internet culture and reproductive justice. The AMP Seed Series will begin at 7 p.m. every other Thursday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 27.
The series will open on Sept. 15, with a screening of That's So Black, a video series by MediaJustice that dives into how Black people have created and helped shape what we know as internet culture.
The second installment of the series will center on reproductive justice and how it goes beyond contraception and abortion. The discussion will feature feminist film studio MALA Forever and will be moderated by Dani McClain.
On Oct. 13, the discussion will feature organizer Erik Paul Howard, co-founder of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network Malik Yakini, and interim director of the LOVE Building Jeanette Lee.
The AMP Seed Series will close on Oct. 27 with performances by organizers and musicians Sophiyah Elizabeth, Damon Williams, and Tazeen and Lufuki, moderated by Imani Mixon.
For more information, including registration informaiton, please visit alliedmedia.org.
