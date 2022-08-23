Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Allied Media Projects Seed series announces fall 2022 lineup

The series will include discussion around Black internet culture and reproductive justice

By on Tue, Aug 23, 2022 at 8:27 am

click to enlarge Tazeen and Lufuki. - Courtesy of AMP Seeds Series
Courtesy of AMP Seeds Series
Tazeen and Lufuki.

Allied Media Projects (AMP) Seeds is a series of events that brings together different visionaries across the AMP network for conversations and dialogue on a variety topics.

Previously, AMP Seeds has explored topics such as how immigrants and non-white people are portrayed in entertainment and reimagining a world without prisons.

This year, the four-part series will explore themes including Black internet culture and reproductive justice. The AMP Seed Series will begin at 7 p.m. every other Thursday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 27.

The series will open on Sept. 15, with a screening of That's So Black, a video series by MediaJustice that dives into how Black people have created and helped shape what we know as internet culture.
Related
Detroit artist Sintex's 'Our Land Till Death' mural is slated for demolition — but Allied Media Projects asked him to recreate it

Detroit artist Sintex's 'Our Land Till Death' mural is slated for demolition — but Allied Media Projects asked him to re-create it


The second installment of the series will center on reproductive justice and how it goes beyond contraception and abortion. The discussion will feature feminist film studio MALA Forever and will be moderated by Dani McClain.

On Oct. 13, the discussion will feature organizer Erik Paul Howard,  co-founder of   the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network Malik Yakini, and interim director of the LOVE Building Jeanette Lee.

The AMP Seed Series will close on Oct. 27 with performances by organizers and musicians Sophiyah Elizabeth, Damon Williams, and Tazeen and Lufuki, moderated by Imani Mixon.
Related
Nezaa Bandele.

Plant-centric Paradise Deli and Marketplace is coming to Allied Media Project's Love Building in Detroit


For more information, including registration informaiton, please visit alliedmedia.org.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob
Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob
Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob

Everyone we saw at the Korn and Evanescence show at Pine Knob
Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Trending

You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says

By Randiah Camille Green

This will forever go down in history as "the giant slide debacle of 2022."

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

By Randiah Camille Green

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

Lil Nas X moves Detroit shows to Fox Theatre due to demand

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Nathan Fielder’s HBO series ‘The Rehearsal’ is imaginative, original, and essential work

By George Elkind

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal.

Also in Arts & Culture

Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby has died

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby has died

You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says

By Randiah Camille Green

This will forever go down in history as "the giant slide debacle of 2022."

Nathan Fielder’s HBO series ‘The Rehearsal’ is imaginative, original, and essential work

By George Elkind

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal.

Detroit’s 2022 Theatre Bizarre almost didn’t happen

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s 2022 Theatre Bizarre almost didn’t happen
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us