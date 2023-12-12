Detroit Public Theatre’s ‘Holiday Cabaret’ takes the stage for final weekend

It’s getting a little too cold outside, but this raunchy yet festive show could help warm you up.

Detroit Public Theatre’s (DPT) Holiday Cabaret has been running since Nov. 29, and will have its final show on Sunday, Dec. 17. The performance offers a musical evening to get viewers in the holiday spirit with theater classics.

The 70-minute show is directed by DPT co-producing artistic director Courtney Burkett and ranges from comedy to drama to “sometimes wildly profane,” according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. Basically, the event isn’t for children.

Holiday Cabaret features many original songs with a four-member cast that includes Dev, Bryanna Hall, Arielle Crosby, and Eric Gutman. The quartet of actors merges their talents for an entertaining show.

Gutman, a veteran of Broadway's Jersey Boys and a part of DPT’s recent Eight Nights, wrote all of the musical arrangements for the cabaret.

Filled with comedic stories, festive songs, and great performers, this show is perfect for a holiday activity with friends, family, or coworkers.

Remaining showtimes include Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $47 or $40 for anyone who needs a discount, “no questions asked,” says DPT’s website.

For tickets and more info, see detroitpublictheatre.org.

