Detroit photographer Bre’Ann White honors late mother in ‘Pray for Us’ group exhibition

Featured artists include filmmaker Kuukua Eshun, who is traveling from Ghana to present her film ‘Born Of The Earth’

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge Pray for Us opens at Norwest Gallery of Art on Saturday. - KUUKUA ESHUN
Kuukua Eshun
Pray for Us opens at Norwest Gallery of Art on Saturday.

Curated by Detroit photographer Bre’Ann White, Pray for Us explores prayer as an ancestral technology connecting our world to the world unseen. White curated the show as part of a six-month residency of Womxnhouse Detroit, an incubator for BIPOC women and non-binary artists that will culminate in a group show this fall. (White also curated the Detroit section of The New Black Vanguard at the DIA, which was fire, so we know this one’s gonna be good.) In Pray for Us, White will be honoring the bond with her mother Edna White, who she lost to cancer in April.

Featured artists include filmmaker Kuukua Eshun, who is traveling from Ghana to present her film “Born Of The Earth,” as well as Jade Lilly, Wayne Lawrence , Rachel Thomas, Faith Couch, and Dedriauna Walker. An opening reception will be held on July 23 with an artist talk scheduled for July 24.

Opening reception from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 and artist talk from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Norwest Gallery of Art; 19556 Grand River Ave., Detroit; norwestgallery.com. Show up through Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .
