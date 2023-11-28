Detroit Opera to go ‘Beyond the Pit’ with community concert

click to enlarge Austin Richey / Detroit Opera Roberto Kalb directing the Detroit Opera Orchestra.

The Detroit Opera is leaving the pit for a concert in Southwest Detroit this December.

Led by the Detroit Opera’s Music Director, Roberto Kalb, the opera will host a free one-hour concert on Saturday, December 16 at Western International High School. It’s part of Kalb’s “Beyond the Pit” series, where he hopes to bring opera to Detroit’s communities and highlight Detroit Opera Orchestra musicians outside the opera house.

The December 16 concert will feature Detroit Opera 2023-24 Resident Artists soprano Melanie Spector, mezzo-soprano Lisa Marie Rogali, tenor River Guard, and baritones Rolfe Dauz and Ben Reisinger.

Music to be performed includes Copland’s Appalachian Spring Suite and Old American Songs; Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Mozart’s “Mandina amabile, K. 480”; the Overture to Rossini’s Tancredi; and the brindisi from Verdi’s La traviata.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and will go for a full hour with no intermission.

Western International High School is located at 1500 Scotten St., Detroit. You can register for free tickets at detroitopera.org/.

