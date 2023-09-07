Detroit Black Film Festival returns with 74 independent films

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Promotional artwork for Die WIllie Die, one of the films screening as part of the Detroit Black Film Festival.

The fourth annual Detroit Black Film Festival kicks off on Sept. 27 and will feature 74 independent films from six countries and the continent of Africa.

The theme of this year’s five-day festival is “Cinema, Cuisine and Cocktails.” Filmgoers will be treated to films from seasoned and emerging artists, culinary treats, and an array of handcrafted cocktails as part of the “Taste of Black Spirits: The Cocktail Concierge” exhibit.

The festival will showcase independent films featuring Black narratives told through documentaries, dramas, comedies, animated shorts, and full-length movies.

One of the festival’s highlights is the documentary short Unexpected, which is produced by Emmy-award winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and director Zeberiah Newman (Right to Try). The film chronicles Masonia Traylor and Cici Covin as they create a safe network of support and services for pregnant women newly diagnosed with HIV.

The festival has two screening venues — the Carr Center inside the Park Shelton at 15 E. Kirby St. and the Marlene Boll Theater inside of the Downtown Detroit YMCA at 1401 Broadway St. The Carr Center will screen documentary films, while the Marlene Boll Theater will screen most of the narrative and short films.

Opening night includes two films produced by Detroiters — Fractured Hope, a short film about two parents struggling to deal with the challenges of raising a child with autism and Intimate Betrayals, a dramatic feature film that explores deceit and infidelity in relationships.

The festival is a great way to discover up-and-coming talent, including Tari Wariebi, who created We Were Meant to Be, a film about self-liberation, and Chrishenda Dawkins, whose film My Mother’s Voice tells the story of a son recalling his mother’s advice when stopped by police.

At the cocktail exhibit, Ronald “Mr. Biggs” Isley, the founding member of The Isley Brothers, will debut his new Liquid Gold XO Brandy, “Contagious,” crafted by Gravesande Braxton Distillery.

For tickets and the complete festival schedule, see Eventbrite.

