Detroit Artists Market promotes local artists at upcoming second annual Summer Block Party

The exhibition runs through Sept. 2.

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 2:42 pm

click to enlarge The opening reception for the gallery’s current show Hot DAM! took place on Aug. 4. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The opening reception for the gallery’s current show Hot DAM! took place on Aug. 4.

The Detroit Artists Market (DAM) is a nonprofit art gallery in Midtown that was founded in 1932 with the mission to provide opportunities for local artists to show and sell their work and encourage the public to experience and learn about local contemporary art. Its upcoming Summer Block Party, happening from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, aims to do just that.

The event is aligned with the market’s annual all-media gallery show Hot DAM! and will see more than 70 local artists selling their work, with food trucks, beer, wine, and music also on hand.

Kelly Farrell, DAM’s gallery manager, says the block party is a summer celebration to showcase the market’s artist members.

“It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s. DAM used to do something called a garden party that started in 1935,” she says. “So in 2021, we started a block party to take that same concept of just a summer party and bring it to our local neighborhood.”

50 DAM artist members are featured in the market’s current exhibition juried by Mario Moore, which is on display until Sept. 2 and will be open during the party.

The opening reception for the gallery show took place on Aug. 4. “This show is a reminder of the talented array of artists within Detroit that keep exploring new means and methods within their practice,” Mario Moore said in an Instagram post.

The featured winning work from the show includes “In Between” by Caitlin Cartwright, “Overthrow,” by David Tyndall, and “High Tide,” by Shonobi Art.

Each year, DAM sells $100,000 in original artwork, two-thirds of which goes directly to the local artists, more than any other nonprofit gallery in this area, its website says.

All pieces from Hot DAM! are on sale and the artists featured in the show will make up the majority of artists present at the block party.

“It’s a pop-up art market. We encourage all of our artists to come, we have staff and volunteers that handle all of the sales and the packaging and organization of the event, so it’s really just for them to come and network and socialize,” Farrell says. “It should just be a very fun casual event.”

The block party will take place in the parking lot behind the market.

Related
Art Night Detroit is a consistent, collaborative environment for local creators.

How Art Night Detroit fuels the creative flame of the city’s multifaceted artists: Art is everything

Location Details

Detroit Artists Market

4719 Woodward Ave., northwest corner of Forest & Woodward Detroit

(313) 832-8540; (313) 832-8543 (FAX)

1 event 4 articles

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

