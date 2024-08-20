Detroit artists invited to represent Stroh’s in art contest at The Old Miami

The Old Miami is teaming up with an iconic long-standing local brand to offer Detroit artists a unique opportunity to showcase their talent.

In partnership with Stroh’s, the artsy Cass Corridor dive bar is hosting an art contest as part of its “Boondoggle in the Backyard” event on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., which coincides with Dally in the Alley.

The winning artwork will be featured on Stroh’s promotional materials, including 100 limited-edition shirts and 200 stickers.

“We always have a party over here and generally something that has to do with art, but this is the first time we’re having an actual contest,” Dena Walker, manager of The Old Miami, says. “We’re trying to get people excited again about Stroh’s.”

Artists 21 years and older are encouraged to create artwork that they feel best represents the spirit of Stroh’s, once the largest brewer in the city and third largest in the country, founded in Detroit in 1850.

The contest is open to two-dimensional drawings or paintings on a board, wood, canvas, or paper surface, sized at 16 by 20 inches. Artists can use any medium or combination of media, but the artwork must not include nudity, violence, or political messaging.

Each artist can submit up to two pieces, and must provide an accompanying display easel, with their name and phone number clearly marked on either the art or the easel.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of years because Stroh’s is a Detroit beer, and Detroit is pretty much an artist city,” Walker says. “I’ve seen PBR, who owns Stroh’s, do a lot of artwork in other cities, and they should be putting money towards that kind of stuff for their brand and to bring a little hype back to something that’s in the city. I think it would be good for Stroh’s and Detroit if they're working together a little bit.”

With Boondoggle in the Backyard's $5 entry free, attendees will receive 10 voting tickets to vote for their favorite Stroh’s-inspired art piece. The artist with the most votes will be the winner of the contest.

The event will also feature performances from a lineup of local acts, including DJ Anytime, Color Wheel, Bad Fowl, Suede Brain, Caveman, Dark Red, Brenda, and Hourlies.

Walker hopes that the art contest will become an annual tradition at The Old Miami and grow into a larger project in the coming years, possibly adding the artwork to Stroh’s cans or transforming it into a mural.

Artists interested in participating in the contest can email [email protected] with their full name, date of birth, phone number, email address, and number of pieces they want to submit.

The artwork must be brought to The Old Miami on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5-8 p.m., or Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.