Dearborn’s Fairlane mall gears up for Lunar New Year celebration

click to enlarge Shutterstock The event will feature live performances including a lion dance.

A Lunar New Year celebration is planned for Fairlane Town Center on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Hosted in partnership with Dragon Eagle TV, the event will feature a lion dance, ribbon dance, food samples, and a Lunar New Year backdrop for selfies.

A variety of giveaways including take-home lanterns, bonsai trees, miniature rabbit figures, white rabbit creamy candy, and red envelopes with feng shui gold coins will also be available. There’s also a raffle for $25 gift cards to The Ukiyo Store and P.F. Chang’s.

The Lunar New Year is traditionally celebrated in East Asian cultures, marking the start of a new lunar cycle on the second new moon following the winter solstice. The holiday fell on Jan. 22 this year and is celebrated for around 16 days. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

The Fairlane Town Center Lunar New Year festival is from 2-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the mall’s South Court (near Express).

For more information, see shopfairlane.com.



