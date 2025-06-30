David Klein Gallery opens new Ferndale headquarters with grand opening celebration

Courtesy photo The David Klein Gallery is moving to a renovated warehouse in Ferndale for its new gallery space.

David Klein Gallery, one of Michigan’s most prominent contemporary art spaces, is opening a new headquarters in Ferndale next month with a two-day grand opening celebration.

The gallery’s new home at 678 Livernois Ave. is set to debut on Friday, July 11, with an evening reception beginning at 5 p.m., followed by an open house on Saturday, July 12, from noon to 6 p.m. The opening exhibition will feature new works by Ferndale-based artist Susan Goethel Campbell and Detroit-based ceramicist Ebitenyefa Baralaye.

The move consolidates the gallery’s previous Birmingham and Detroit operations into a newly renovated, 3,000-square-foot warehouse space designed to accommodate large-scale exhibitions and events. The new building features natural lighting and dedicated visitor parking.

“This move is not just about a new space, it’s about investing in Ferndale’s future as a destination for the arts,” gallery founder David Klein said. “With restaurants, cafes, photography studios, framing shops, and a growing creative community, Livernois is becoming a premiere art corridor for metro Detroit. We are thrilled to be part of that momentum and help bring even more visibility to the area. It’s energizing and exciting.”

Courtesy photo A sculpture by Ebitenyefa Baralaye.

Friday night’s celebration will include wine provided by Elie Wine Company, a local shop owned by Ferndale resident Elie Boudt, and music by the DJ collective At the Moment. Complimentary valet parking will also be available.

On Saturday, Goethel Campbell will lead an artist talk and walkthrough at 1 p.m. Both exhibitions will remain on view through Aug. 23.

Goethel Campbell’s show Soundings explores the built environment as part of natural processes, using a range of media including prints, photographs, and installation. Baralaye’s exhibition, Foundations, reflects on cultural identity and diaspora through ceramics and sculpture.

Ferndale officials said the gallery’s move adds depth and visibility to the city's growing arts district.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the renowned David Klein Gallery to Ferndale,” said Roger Caruso, the city’s community and economic development director. “The gallery’s move brings an incredible depth of artistic prestige to our already vibrant Livernois Avenue, full of galleries, restaurants, and independent boutiques.”

Caruso added, “Ferndale has long been a creative hub, and David Klein’s presence amplifies that energy.”

Since opening in 1990, David Klein Gallery has built a national reputation, participating in art fairs in New York, Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and placing works in major institutions such as the Detroit Institute of Arts, Cranbrook Art Museum, and the International African American Museum. It is also the only Detroit-based member of the Art Dealers Association of America.

Christine Schefman, the gallery’s longtime director, called the move a milestone.

“The gallery’s move to Ferndale is a recognition of the community’s evolution as an artistic hub,” she said. “For decades, the gallery has been at the forefront of Michigan’s contemporary art scene. David’s decision to establish our headquarters here sends a strong message about Ferndale’s position as a creative community.”

More information about the gallery and upcoming exhibitions is available at dkgallery.com.