Dates set for Palmer Park Art Fair’s 10th anniversary

An interactive eco-dye project and food by The Lobster Truck are a few highlights this year

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge Palmer Park is a Detroit gem. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Palmer Park is a Detroit gem.

Artists from Michigan and beyond are gearing up to sell their creations at the Palmer Park Art Fair.

This year’s event at Detroit’s Palmer Park is set for June Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Beyond just the opportunity to buy art, the fair also features interactive activities, food trucks, and an author’s tent with children’s storytelling.

Featured artists this year include Donald Calloway, Babacar Lo, and Charlene Uresy, along with makers from the Mint Artists Guild, Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club, Detroit Art Teachers Association, and Ann Arbor Makeshift Gallery.

This year’s poster features a quilt depicting the park’s lighthouse by Laura Rangos.

Cranbrook is joining the fair for the first time with an eco-dye project and sketching sessions. The Scarab Club will also host live sketching with clothed models. Other hands-on activities include Art in Motion clay pot painting, an Art Lab J Korean cultural project, and coloring for the kids.

The Palmer Park Art Fair was originally established in the 1970s and had a ten-year run before disappearing. It was restarted in 2013 and is celebrating its “10th-year” anniversary in 2023.

“Our attendees have proven that it was the right time to bring a high-quality art fair back to the city,” organizer Mark Loeb said in a press release. “The Park, along Woodward just south of Seven Mile is a regional gem. I can’t think of a more beautiful place for an art fair.”

The Lobster Truck and Pink Flamingo will be on deck with food, and The People for Palmer Park will have a beer tent.

The park is located on Woodward Avenue between Six and Seven Mile Roads and the fair will be situated between Lake Frances and Palmer Park’s historic log cabin, which will be open this year.

For more information, see palmerparkartfair.com.

Location Details

Palmer Park

19013 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

2 articles

Tags:

