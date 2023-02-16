Date for Detroit 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced

click to enlarge Courtesy photo St. Patrick's Day Parade in Corktown.

It’s official: Corktown’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Sunday, March 12.

This year marks the 65th year of the annual parade celebrating Irish culture (and for many, pretty much an excuse to get drunk).

The parade begins at 1 p.m. near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue and continues west to 14th Street in Corktown. Attracting between 80,000 to 100,000 people, it’s one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the country.

“On behalf of the United Irish Societies, parade sponsors and participants, we’re thrilled this year’s event will be better than ever with all of the positive momentum in Corktown for everyone who lives, works and visits the area,” United Irish Societies president Mike Kelly said in a press release.

A family-friendly parade party kick-offs on Sunday, Feb. 26 with Irish music, step dancing, food, and raffles. Friday, March 10 is the “Painting of the Shamrocks” with the parade queen and her court and Irish pipe and drum music.

There’s also a “Family Fun Zone” during the parade with live Irish entertainment, coffee, doughnuts, and private bathrooms. Advance tickets are required to access this area.

For more information, see detroitstpatricksparade.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter