Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

Watching dirty movies in a theater with a bunch of strangers could be an exciting way to spend an evening if you're into that sort of thing. Or it could get weird real quick.
The HUMP! Film Festival
is your opportunity to try it out when it comes to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10. Dan Savage (who contributes the Savage Love sex advice column
to Metro Times
) curated the showcase of sex-positive films.
“These dirty movies are created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one just for this festival,” a press release reads. “The films run the gamut of body sizes, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes. It is a unique celebration of creative sexual expression.”
Pretty much sounds like amateur porn. Maybe not the boring vanilla kind you’d watch on Pornhub, but of a more artsy and experimental style that's made by regular people. Everything from queer sex, to BDSM, and sex toys gone wrong is explored.
This is the description for one of the films, “L'Ingrediente Principale (The Main Ingredient)”:
“A ripe nipple, a clitoris drizzled in EVOO, a generous dash of salt — ingredients of all kinds combine in this mouth-watering queer film, culminating in the ultimate feast.”
Meanwhile, in “Sucky Situation,” “Aphrobitey is sealed in a latex bed with nowhere to go.”
HUMP! has screened in over 50 cities across the United States and Canada, becoming an international phenomenon before going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the raunchy festival goes back on tour, stopping in Ann Arbor for the first time in eight years.
“There is something irreplaceable about seeing HUMP! in a physical theater with other people, with strangers,” Savage says. “Despite our differences, there is an incredible shared experience during every screening. We see our shared desires, vulnerability, sense of humor, that shared need for intimacy. It’s bonding and kind of beautiful!”
HUMP! Film Festival is on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; humpfilmfest.com. Show times are 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
