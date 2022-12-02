Cydney Camp debuts series of portraits and still life paintings in latest exhibit ‘Passages’

Her work incorporate elements of distortion, mirroring the imperfect nature of life

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 2:27 pm

click to enlarge Cydney Camp is a relative newcomer to Detroit’s art scene, but she knows exactly what she’s doing. - CJ Benninger/ Courtesy photo
CJ Benninger/ Courtesy photo
Cydney Camp is a relative newcomer to Detroit’s art scene, but she knows exactly what she’s doing.

When God or whoever is out there made Detroiters, they sprinkled ingenuity on top of heaping amounts of creativity, grit, and talent. Our city is abundant with artists who fuel the city’s creative undertow, from painters to poets and performance artists and everything in between.

This revitalized Metro Times feature will highlight a different artist each week. Got someone in mind you think deserves the spotlight? Hit us up at [email protected].

Artist of the week: Cydney Camp

Cydney Camp is a relative newcomer to Detroit’s art scene, but she knows exactly what she’s doing.

The 28-year-old artist is working on her master’s degree in painting at Cranbrook Academy of Art. Despite sketching most of her life, Camp started painting in 2017 and was mostly self-taught until deciding to take a few art classes and eventually work toward her master’s. Before pursuing her passion as a full-time artist, she was working in project management, which she still occasionally freelances on the side.

Her still-life paintings in muted pastel earth tones often feature subjects with distorted disproportions. A woman faces away from the viewer with exaggerated back muscles bulging off the canvas in one piece. Another features a woman with one eye turned sideways, while yet another has an oversized leg.

Nothing about Camp’s paintings is perfect, but there’s nothing picture-perfect about the human experience, either. Artists can take the liberty of creating something beautiful and aesthetically pleasing on canvas, but it doesn’t always reflect the messy and sometimes down-right fucked up journey of life we’re all on.

click to enlarge "Thicket" by Cydney Camp. - Courtesy of the artist
Courtesy of the artist
"Thicket" by Cydney Camp.

Camp’s figurative paintings do reflect this, while incorporating elements of the abstract along the way.

Camp, who was born in Detroit and now lives in Hamtramck, has shown her work across the state at Norwest Gallery, Ann Arbor Art Center, Detroit Fiber Works, and M Contemporary Art, where she’s exhibiting her latest body of work.

In the M Contemporary Art show called Passages, Camp debuts a series of self-portraits interspersed with paintings of green landscapes and colorful flowers. The mixed-media collection sees the artist draw from all the tools in her toolbox, including oil and acrylic paint, charcoal, and swatches of fabric that add texture to her cool-toned color palette.

Where to see her work: Passages is on view at M Contemporary Art until Dec. 17; 205 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 347-665-7011; mcontemporaryart.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Read More about Randiah Camille Green
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 30-Dec. 6)

By Rob Brezsny

Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended

By Steven Panton

Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended

The Schvitz owners are planning another wellness project inside a Romanian Catholic church

By Randiah Camille Green

Lynch and Sons Healing Center will offer alternative grief counseling services through guided meditation, movement therapy, workshops, and yoga.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ asks what it means to be nice

By George Elkind

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 30-Dec. 6)

By Rob Brezsny

Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical ‘The Fabelmans’ reframes an early love of film

By George Elkind

Gabriel LaBelle plays Steven Spielberg’s alter ego in The Fablemans.

The Schvitz owners are planning another wellness project inside a Romanian Catholic church

By Randiah Camille Green

Lynch and Sons Healing Center will offer alternative grief counseling services through guided meditation, movement therapy, workshops, and yoga.

Arboretum Detroit is building a forest and ‘green loop’ of nature spots in Poletown East

By Randiah Camille Green

A jam session in Circle Forest. Andrew "Birch" Kemp (center) founded Arboretum Detroit in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us