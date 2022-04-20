Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Cranbrook graduate student exhibition opens this weekend

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 12:37 pm

click to enlarge Madeline Isakson, a 3D Design graduate of Cranbrook Art Academy’s program, prepares for the school’s 2022 student exhibition. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Madeline Isakson, a 3D Design graduate of Cranbrook Art Academy’s program, prepares for the school’s 2022 student exhibition.

For the past two years, more than 60 of Cranbrook Academy of Art’s graduate students have been honing their craft, in fields like 2D Design, 3D Design, 4D Design, Architecture, Ceramics, Fiber, Metalsmithing, Painting, Photography, Print Media, and Sculpture. This week, they showcase their hard work. The annual student exhibition opens for ArtMembers from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and opens to the public on Sunday. The show runs through May 15.

Opens to the general public from 6-9 p.m. on Sundday, April 24 at Cranbrook Academy of Art; 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills; 248-645-3300; cranbrookart.edu. Tickets are $10 for general admission.

