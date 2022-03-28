Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Controversial comedian Joe Rogan is coming to Detroit's Fox Theatre in May

The show goes on, despite recent criticism of Rogan's Spotify podcast

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge Joe Rogan. - S_BUKLEY/ SHUTTERSTOCK
s_bukley/ Shutterstock
Joe Rogan.
Podcast host, UFC commentator, and stand-up comedian Joe Rogan is bringing his “The Scared Clown Tour” to Detroit’s Fox Theatre on May 20.

Tickets start at $40 and will go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and 313Presents.

In a press release, Rogan has been described as “One of the most complex and exciting stand-ups working in America today.”

No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke, but it seems like it, considering the amount of controversy following Rogan lately. Several musicians including Neil Young and India Arie said they would pull their music from Spotify if the platform didn't remove Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

From hosting controversial guests spreading misinformation about COVID-19 to repeatedly dropping the N-bomb, Rogan’s popular podcast is kind of a hot mess. And that’s not to mention his constant debates over the psychology of trans identity, instead of, you know, maybe respecting trans people as human beings instead of science experiments that need to be dissected.

He has since apologized and removed around 70 episodes of the podcast where he uses the racial slur.

No cell phones are allowed at Detroit’s May 20 show, and anyone who brings one will be required to place it in a locked pouch at the door.
Location Details

Fox Theatre

2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Downtown Detroit

Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre
About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
