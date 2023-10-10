Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to perform back-to-back shows at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

click to enlarge Andrew Max Levy Taylor Tomlinson will perform two shows at the Fox Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

Rising comedian Taylor Tomlinson will perform two shows at the Fox Theatre on Saturday and Sunday as part of her “The Have It All Tour.” Following her first two Netflix stand-up specials Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) and Look at You (2022), which center on life in her 20s, Tomlinson is now exploring the quest to “have it all” when people hit their 30s. Tomlinson, who was featured on the Forbes “30 Under 30” list in 2021, is known for sharing relatable, hilarious stories about her personal life, while also deconstructing religion and mental health. She often weaves life’s bigger questions into her own experiences. In May 2022, The New York Times wrote that Tomlinson “demonstrates tight joke writing, carefully honed act-outs and a ruthless appetite for laughs.”

