Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to perform back-to-back shows at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

Following her first two Netflix stand-up specials, which center on life in her 20s, Tomlinson is now exploring the quest to ‘have it all’ when people hit their 30s

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 10:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Taylor Tomlinson will perform two shows at the Fox Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. - Andrew Max Levy
Andrew Max Levy
Taylor Tomlinson will perform two shows at the Fox Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

Rising comedian Taylor Tomlinson will perform two shows at the Fox Theatre on Saturday and Sunday as part of her “The Have It All Tour.” Following her first two Netflix stand-up specials Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) and Look at You (2022), which center on life in her 20s, Tomlinson is now exploring the quest to “have it all” when people hit their 30s. Tomlinson, who was featured on the Forbes “30 Under 30” list in 2021, is known for sharing relatable, hilarious stories about her personal life, while also deconstructing religion and mental health. She often weaves life’s bigger questions into her own experiences. In May 2022, The New York Times wrote that Tomlinson “demonstrates tight joke writing, carefully honed act-outs and a ruthless appetite for laughs.”

Event Details
Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Tour

Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Tour

Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 15, 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$29.75-$79.75

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ruth Carter costume exhibit brings Wakanda to Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

By Randiah Camille Green

Ruth Carter’s work in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are the highlights of her new exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

‘First Lady of BMF’ Tonesa Welch biopic to debut on BET+ in October

By Randiah Camille Green

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to debut on BET+ on Oct. 5.

Detroit Opera House’s ‘Madame Butterfly’ looks to ‘kill the white men’s fantasy of Asian women’

By Randiah Camille Green

This production of Madame Butterfly turns it into a virtual reality fantasy.

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 4-10)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Ruth Carter costume exhibit brings Wakanda to Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

By Randiah Camille Green

Ruth Carter’s work in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are the highlights of her new exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

In MOCAD fall exhibitions, Mark Thomas Gibson stands apart

By Randiah Camille Green

Mark Thomas Gibson’s “Suspension of Disbelief.”

'The Exorcist: Believer' tries to match the horror of the original — but even Ellen Burstyn isn’t enough

By Craig D. Lindsey

Instead of one possessed child, The Exorcist: Believer gives us two.

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 4-10)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us