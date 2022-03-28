Comedian Bill Maher is heading to Detroit’s Fox Theatre in October

click to enlarge Shutterstock Bill Maher.

Controversial talk show host Bill Maher is bringing his no-holds-barred brand of politically-infused comedy to the Motor City.

The host of HBO's long-running Real Time with Bill Maher show will perform a stand-up set at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Little Caesars Arena box office.

According to a press release, Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least 50 dates a year across the country.



Maher last performed in Detroit in 2019, also at the Fox Theatre.



Location Details Fox Theatre 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Downtown Detroit 29 events 66 articles

