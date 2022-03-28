Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Comedian Bill Maher is heading to Detroit’s Fox Theatre in October

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 9:14 am

click to enlarge Bill Maher. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Bill Maher.

Controversial talk show host Bill Maher is bringing his no-holds-barred brand of politically-infused comedy to the Motor City.

The host of HBO's long-running Real Time with Bill Maher show will perform a stand-up set at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Little Caesars Arena box office.

According to a press release, Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least 50 dates a year across the country.

Maher last performed in Detroit in 2019, also at the Fox Theatre.

Fox Theatre

2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Downtown Detroit

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
