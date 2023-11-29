Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Holidaze’ stunt show coming to Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Cirque du Soleil’s “Cirque Dreams: Holidaze” high-flying circus acts.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Cirque Dreams: Holidaze” is bringing its whimsical performance to Detroit this weekend. The Broadway-style production, which features an infusion of contemporary circus acts, kicks off at Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by performances at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. A world-renowned cast of performers will be accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts that includes reindeer jumping through hoops, breath-catching acrobats, and sleight-of-hand jugglers. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal hits like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.”

