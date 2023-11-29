Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Holidaze’ stunt show coming to Detroit

A world-renowned cast of performers will be accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Cirque du Soleil’s “Cirque Dreams: Holidaze” high-flying circus acts. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Cirque du Soleil’s “Cirque Dreams: Holidaze” high-flying circus acts.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Cirque Dreams: Holidaze” is bringing its whimsical performance to Detroit this weekend. The Broadway-style production, which features an infusion of contemporary circus acts, kicks off at Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by performances at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. A world-renowned cast of performers will be accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts that includes reindeer jumping through hoops, breath-catching acrobats, and sleight-of-hand jugglers. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal hits like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.”

Event Details
Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Touring)

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Touring)

Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 2, 11 a.m., 3 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 3, 1 p.m.

Fox Theatre 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$30-$99

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
