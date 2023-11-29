Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Holidaze’ stunt show coming to Detroit

Cirque du Soleil’s “Cirque Dreams: Holidaze” is bringing its whimsical performance to Detroit this weekend. The Broadway-style production, which features an infusion of contemporary circus acts, kicks off at Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by performances at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. A world-renowned cast of performers will be accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts that includes reindeer jumping through hoops, breath-catching acrobats, and sleight-of-hand jugglers. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal hits like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.”
Event Details
Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter