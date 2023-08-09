Chris Tucker is coming to Detroit for first major tour in over a decade

click to enlarge Shutterstock Chris Tucker in 2023.

Chris Tucker is saving the best for last, as Detroit will be the final stop on the star’s upcoming “The Legend Tour.”

The stand-up comedy run will be Tucker’s first major tour in over a decade, and he’ll be hitting 30 cities in North America, beginning on Sept. 8 in North Charleston, South Carolina and ending with a bang at Detroit’s Fox Theatre at 8 p.m on Jan. 12.

While his roles in 1990s films Friday, Jackie Brown, and starring opposite of Jackie Chan in action-comedy Rush Hour may be what Tucker is most famously known for, he says stand up comedy is what prepared him for all of his movie roles, according to a news release.

“I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh,” Tucker said in the release. “I’m excited to be back out on tour.”

The upcoming tour stops will be phone-free events. Guests will be given pouches at the beginning of the show to secure their phones and smart watches, and anyone seen using a digital device will be kicked out.

The show's presale starts Thursday, Aug. 10 with general on-sale to follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at 313presents.com, livenation.com. and ticketmaster.com.

