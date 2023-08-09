Chris Tucker is coming to Detroit for first major tour in over a decade

Chris Tucker is saving the best for last, as Detroit will be the final stop on the star’s upcoming “The Legend Tour.”
The stand-up comedy run will be Tucker’s first major tour in over a decade, and he’ll be hitting 30 cities in North America, beginning on Sept. 8 in North Charleston, South Carolina and ending with a bang at Detroit’s Fox Theatre at 8 p.m on Jan. 12.
While his roles in 1990s films Friday, Jackie Brown, and starring opposite of Jackie Chan in action-comedy Rush Hour may be what Tucker is most famously known for, he says stand up comedy is what prepared him for all of his movie roles, according to a news release.
“I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh,” Tucker said in the release. “I’m excited to be back out on tour.”
The upcoming tour stops will be phone-free events. Guests will be given pouches at the beginning of the show to secure their phones and smart watches, and anyone seen using a digital device will be kicked out.
The show's presale starts Thursday, Aug. 10 with general on-sale to follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at 313presents.com, livenation.com. and ticketmaster.com.
Event Details
Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter