LOL

Chris Distefano stops in Detroit for his stand-up comedy tour

His playful storytelling and witty observations have boosted his popularity over the past decade

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 11:44 am

Rising comedian Chris Distefano kicked off his 20-show tour, Right Intention/Wrong Move, on Oct. 18.
Wikimedia Creative Commons, Shallowwwaters
Rising comedian Chris Distefano kicked off his 20-show tour, Right Intention/Wrong Move, on Oct. 18.

Rising comedian Chris Distefano is bringing his stand-up routine to The Fillmore in downtown Detroit. The 39-year-old New York native kicked off his 20-show tour, Right Intention/Wrong Move, on Oct. 18. Since launching his career in entertainment as a TV personality on MTV shows Guy Code and Girl Code, Distefano has found success on the stage and on podcasts. His first hour-long stand-up special, Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist, aired on Comedy Central in 2019, and that was followed up with Speshy Weshy, which premiered on Netflix in May 2022. He also co-hosts the Hey Babe! podcast with Sal Vulcano and hosts his own podcast, Chrissy Chaos. Using his personal experience as a guide, Distefano is known for his engaging, energetic, and relatable stand-up. His playful storytelling and witty observations have boosted his popularity over the past decade.

Event Details
Chris Distefano: Right Intention, Wrong Move

Fri., Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

The Fillmore 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$49

