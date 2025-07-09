Detroit’s Chinatown Vision Committee Announces First Annual Block Party to Celebrate Culture and Local Businesses

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee is thrilled to host its First Annual Block Party, a vibrant community celebration dedicated to honoring culture, uplifting local businesses, and connecting neighbors. The event will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the intersection of Cass Avenue and Peterboro Street in Detroit’s historic Chinatown. Detroit Shipping Company which also happens to be celebrating its 7th anniversary that same day will be serving as the main venue with $7 food and drink specials all day long.

This free, public event is more than a party — it’s a celebration of Detroit’s Asian American legacy, a spotlight on small businesses, and a rallying point for community revitalization. It will feature a dynamic lineup of live DJs, cultural performances, and interactive activities designed to educate and engage attendees about the legacy and future of Detroit’s Chinatown. Guests can look forward to delicious food vendors, family-friendly games, and opportunities to learn more about the ongoing vision for the neighborhood.