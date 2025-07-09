Detroit’s Chinatown Vision Committee Announces First Annual Block Party to Celebrate Culture and Local Businesses
Audio By Carbonatix
[ { "name": "GPT - Leaderboard - Inline - Content", "component": "35519556", "insertPoint": "5th", "startingPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "3", "maxInsertions": 100, "adList": [ { "adPreset": "LeaderboardInline" } ] } ]
Detroit, MI — The Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee is thrilled to host its First Annual Block Party, a vibrant community celebration dedicated to honoring culture, uplifting local businesses, and connecting neighbors. The event will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the intersection of Cass Avenue and Peterboro Street in Detroit’s historic Chinatown. Detroit Shipping Company which also happens to be celebrating its 7th anniversary that same day will be serving as the main venue with $7 food and drink specials all day long.
This free, public event is more than a party — it’s a celebration of Detroit’s Asian American legacy, a spotlight on small businesses, and a rallying point for community revitalization. It will feature a dynamic lineup of live DJs, cultural performances, and interactive activities designed to educate and engage attendees about the legacy and future of Detroit’s Chinatown. Guests can look forward to delicious food vendors, family-friendly games, and opportunities to learn more about the ongoing vision for the neighborhood.
As part of this revitalization, one of the key goals of the Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee is to encourage Pan-Asian-themed restaurants and businesses to make Detroit Chinatown their home. Retail space is now available in the iconic Chung’s building, offering a unique opportunity for restaurateurs and entrepreneurs to become part of this cultural renaissance. Interested parties can contact Mike Essian at American Community Developers via email: [email protected] for leasing details and availability.
“We’re excited to bring the community together for a day of celebration, learning, and connection,” said representatives from the Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee. “This block party marks the beginning of a renewed investment in honoring our past while building a more inclusive and vibrant future.”
Highlights Include:
- Live DJ sets throughout the day from the street facing balcony at Detroit Shipping Company featuring @aykupan @steadyflightcircle @yamah_karim @komtim
- Traditional and contemporary cultural performances
- Informational booths about the history and revitalization of Chinatown
- Local food vendors and refreshments
- Games and fun for all ages
- Live Art / Art Pop-Ups
- Qi Gong at Detroit Shipping Company from 12-1pm from Melody Zhang @jujube.sanctuary
- Mahjong set up around Detroit Shipping Company
- New merchandise from Detroit Shipping Company commemorating the renewal of Historic Chinatown Detroit
Community Partners:
- Detroit Shipping Company (celebrating their 7-year anniversary)
- The Peterboro
- Craig’s Coffee
- Heather Hall
- Midtown Detroit Inc.
- Detroit ACE - City of Detroit
- American Citizens for Justice
- Vietnam Veterans of America, Detroit Chapter 9
- Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea
- Denovo Real Estate
- Motor City Marking
- AC Hotel Detroit
Event Corporate Sponsors:
- Greatwater Opportunity Capital
- Song United
- First Independence Bank
- Michigan Immigrant and Refugee Council (MIARC)
- Michigan Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission (MAPAAC)
- Chinese Community Church Detroit
- DTE Energy
Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and family and enjoy an unforgettable day in the heart of Detroit’s cultural heritage. RSVP not required, but appreciated. (Eventbrite link below.)
Event Details:
- What: First Annual Chinatown Block Party
- When: Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Where: Cass Ave & Peterboro St., Detroit MI
Event Details:
- What: First Annual Chinatown Block Party
- When: Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Where: Cass Ave & Peterboro St., Detroit, MI
- Cost: Free and open to the public
- Instagram: @det313chinatownvision
- Website: https://detroitchinatownvision.godaddy.com
eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-chinatown-block-party-tickets-1382461432359?aff=oddtdtcreator