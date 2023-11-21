‘Candied Gams Burlesque Revue’ teases 2024 Dirty Show

Detroit burlesque performers have come together for a post-Thanksgiving feast for the eyes

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 1:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Detroit burlesque performer Mila la Machina. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Detroit burlesque performer Mila la Machina.

After Thanksgiving, there’s one thing on our mind — the erotic art and seductive performances coming in February at the Dirty Show. OK, not really. We’re more likely thinking about getting holed up in a winter cabin with a hot tub to escape humanity for a while, and how to quit our jobs and live the van life but, you know, the Dirty Show is cool too. At least this post-Thanksgiving Dirty Show preview burlesque revue gives us something to look forward to. On Saturday, The Keyhole Club and Dirty Show will team up for two burlesque shows featuring Dirty Show regulars. Dubbed Hot and Bothered: Candied Gams, the revue will include performances at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The 7 p.m. show features Roxi D’Lite, Margaux Royale, Miss Holly Hock, Fearless Amaretto, Leena Allure, and DAMN. At 10 p.m. Roxi D’Lite, Josephine Shaker, Mila la Machina, Ada Vice, Lottie Ellington, Kitty and Eris, and Sophia Von Stardust will perform.

Event Details
Candied Gams - Burlesque Revue

Candied Gams - Burlesque Revue

Sat., Nov. 25, 7 & 10 p.m.

Ant Hall 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck Detroit

Buy Tickets

$25.00 - $60.00

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘You will be held accountable,’ artists decry in show criticizing DTE

By Randiah Camille Green

In Community Power: Artists Demand More From DTE at Detroit’s Swords Into Plowshares gallery, local artists have answered the call to reframe power and who wields it.

Detroit sneakerheads can show off their shoes at the annual Sneaker Gala

By Layla McMurtrie

Detroit sneakerheads can show off their shoes at the annual Sneaker Gala (2)

Cranbrook students and alumni censored for Palestine solidarity

By Randiah Camille Green

Cranbrook students and alumni censored for Palestine solidarity

At 70 years old Mandisa Smith is still weaving women’s stories

By Randiah Camille Green

Mandisa Smith.

Also in Arts & Culture

‘You will be held accountable,’ artists decry in show criticizing DTE

By Randiah Camille Green

In Community Power: Artists Demand More From DTE at Detroit’s Swords Into Plowshares gallery, local artists have answered the call to reframe power and who wields it.

At 70 years old Mandisa Smith is still weaving women’s stories

By Randiah Camille Green

Mandisa Smith.

In ‘May December,’ Todd Haynes turns an old tabloid tale into a first-rate sexual thriller, just like they used to make

By Kayla McCulloch

Movie star Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) asks convicted sex offender Gracie (Julianne Moore) uncomfortable questions.

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 15-21)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us