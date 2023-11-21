‘Candied Gams Burlesque Revue’ teases 2024 Dirty Show

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Detroit burlesque performer Mila la Machina.

After Thanksgiving, there’s one thing on our mind — the erotic art and seductive performances coming in February at the Dirty Show. OK, not really. We’re more likely thinking about getting holed up in a winter cabin with a hot tub to escape humanity for a while, and how to quit our jobs and live the van life but, you know, the Dirty Show is cool too. At least this post-Thanksgiving Dirty Show preview burlesque revue gives us something to look forward to. On Saturday, The Keyhole Club and Dirty Show will team up for two burlesque shows featuring Dirty Show regulars. Dubbed Hot and Bothered: Candied Gams, the revue will include performances at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The 7 p.m. show features Roxi D’Lite, Margaux Royale, Miss Holly Hock, Fearless Amaretto, Leena Allure, and DAMN. At 10 p.m. Roxi D’Lite, Josephine Shaker, Mila la Machina, Ada Vice, Lottie Ellington, Kitty and Eris, and Sophia Von Stardust will perform.

