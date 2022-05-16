Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled

We guess the king isn’t coming home after all

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge Bruce Campbell. - MARKUS WISSMANN / SHUTTERSTOCK
Markus Wissmann / Shutterstock
Bruce Campbell.

Sorry screwheads, Bruce Campbell will not be heading to Detroit’s Masonic Temple for BruceFest this June. The celebration of all things campy Campbell has been canceled, and the organizers are looking for a new location and date. The fest was originally slated for June 17-19.

“Dear Bruce Fans, we have a less than groovy announcement — due to a scheduling conflict BruceFest Detroit has been cancelled,” organizers posted on Twitter Friday. “In moore groovy news, we’re announcing a new BruceFest with location + dates soon!”

While a new location hasn’t been set yet, the tweet features a flier saying “new dates and city announcing soon,” which sounds like the festival won’t be held in Detroit.

Campbell, who was born in Royal Oak, had previously billed the festival as his “homecoming.” He retweeted the announcement, apologizing for the cancellation, on Saturday.

The annual festival's return to Detroit was first announced back in March to the delight of horror movie freaks and geeks. So much for that.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
