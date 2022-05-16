Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled

Sorry screwheads, Bruce Campbell will not be heading to Detroit’s Masonic Temple for BruceFest this June. The celebration of all things campy Campbell has been canceled, and the organizers are looking for a new location and date. The fest was originally slated for June 17-19.
“Dear Bruce Fans, we have a less than groovy announcement — due to a scheduling conflict BruceFest Detroit has been cancelled,” organizers posted on Twitter Friday. “In moore groovy news, we’re announcing a new BruceFest with location + dates soon!”
While a new location hasn’t been set yet, the tweet features a flier saying “new dates and city announcing soon,” which sounds like the festival won’t be held in Detroit.
Campbell, who was born in Royal Oak, had previously billed the festival as his “homecoming.” He retweeted the announcement, apologizing for the cancellation, on Saturday.
The annual festival's return to Detroit was first announced back in March to the delight of horror movie freaks and geeks. So much for that.
Hey folks, cancellations always suck in every direction. Sorry for the hassle. We’ll report back soon with new venue/date info. https://t.co/fe63IscjXn— Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) May 14, 2022