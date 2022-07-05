Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Trick Trick, and more to perform at Muskegon Cannabash

click to enlarge Alamy Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

You can get high AF while watching Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony, Trick Trick, Luniz, Kelsey Lynn, and Echoes of Pink Floyd perform in Muskegon at Cannabash this Saturday. This outdoor weed and music festival will have seven cannabis vendors, plus plenty of consumption tents. There will be food trucks in addition to the live music and weed. VIPs will get access to a dab-bar by Rair Cannabis, catered food, and refreshments. Obviously, this is a 21 and up event due to the open consumption of marijuana.

From 3-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Softball World, 878 S Mill Iron Rd., Muskegon; cannabashfest.com Tickets are $25 for general admission or $125 for the VIP experience.

