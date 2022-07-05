Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Trick Trick, and more to perform at Muskegon Cannabash

This outdoor weed and music festival will have seven cannabis vendors, plus plenty of consumption tents

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 10:02 am

click to enlarge Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. - ALAMY
Alamy
Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

You can get high AF while watching Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony, Trick Trick, Luniz, Kelsey Lynn, and Echoes of Pink Floyd perform in Muskegon at Cannabash this Saturday. This outdoor weed and music festival will have seven cannabis vendors, plus plenty of consumption tents. There will be food trucks in addition to the live music and weed. VIPs will get access to a dab-bar by Rair Cannabis, catered food, and refreshments. Obviously, this is a 21 and up event due to the open consumption of marijuana.

From 3-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Softball World, 878 S Mill Iron Rd., Muskegon; cannabashfest.com Tickets are $25 for general admission or $125 for the VIP experience.

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green
