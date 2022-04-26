Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headed to Detroit’s Sound Board at Motor City Casino

click to enlarge Alamy Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Tell us what you gonna do when it ain’t nowhere to hide. We’ll tell you what, you’re gonna meet at the crossroads for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Though the group’s last album was released in 2017 (though it only featured two of the group’s five members), they are still active and considered one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time. We just hope Bizzy Bone doesn’t throw any bottles like he did at the Verzuz battle with Three Six Mafia, which he later apologized for.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the gig starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; soundboarddetroit.com. Tickets start at $37. 21+.

