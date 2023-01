Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue

click to enlarge Blake Farms Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill is looking festive.

click to enlarge Blake Farms Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada is hosting a new event, "North South West Party."

You can beat the winter blues by sipping on tropical drinks and feasting on barbecue at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada.The family-owned orchard and cider mill is hosting its inaugural “North South West Party” from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.The idea is to experience three different destinations in one location.For a trip up north, there will be chili, hot cocoa, and skating. For a southern experience, you can warm up with tropical drinks, inflatable games, hula hoops, and limbo. Or you can head west for line dancing, barbecue, and a mechanical bull.There will be live ice sculptures and ice-carving demonstrations, a fire show, fire pits, music and dancing, a caricature artist, handcrafted goods from local artisans, and a variety of food trucks.Admission is $35 for people 21 years and older (includes three alcohol beverages), $25 for people 21 years and older (includes one adult beverage), and $10 for designated drivers and people under 21. Children under 10 are free.You can get tickets at Blakefarms.com