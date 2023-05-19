Black IndieStream Film Fest heads to Detroit

Damon Dash’s ‘The Prince of Detroit’ will premiere at the festival

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 4:50 pm

click to enlarge Damon Dash’s The Prince of Detroit will premiere at the BIFFA festival. - Courtesy of Dash Films
Courtesy of Dash Films
Damon Dash's The Prince of Detroit will premiere at the BIFFA festival.

A festival celebrating independent Black cinema is coming to Detroit for five days in May.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown will host the Black IndieStream Film Fest and Awards (BIFFA) on May 24-28.

The festival will include film screenings, casting calls, master classes, panel talks, and a fashion show hosted by the Detroit Historical Museum.

It also boasts guest appearances by music mogul Damon Dash, actors Glenn Plummer and Royce Reed, and Don Brumfield from the reality TV show Black Ink.

The festival will open with the premiere of Dash’s latest film, The Prince of Detroit, and culminate in an awards ceremony “recognizing outstanding films and talented individuals across all streaming platforms.”

One of those platforms is probably Tubi, which has become a popular outlet for Black creators to steam their work. Reportedly, a much of Tubi’s independent Black cinema is filmed in Detroit. One of the more popular ones is The Dirty D, a series about sex, drugs, and money at a shady nightclub that seems to have Black Twitter addicted.

“We are thrilled to bring BIFFA to Detroit, celebrating the vibrant black independent film community,” festival curators Darren Brown, Dennis Reed, and Len Brunette said in a press release. “Join us today to experience the power of black storytelling and immerse yourself in this dynamic celebration of film.”

Tickets range from $30-$250. For more information, see biffa.co.

