Big Sean reminds us why he’s the ‘Don’ with return of fourth annual Detroit block party

click to enlarge
Derek Dandridge
Big Sean headlines Detroit's 2022 Mo Pop Festival.
Big Sean said he wasn’t fucking with us because he had a trillion million other things he’d rather do in his 2015 song “I Don't Fuck With You.” But he does fuck with us. Hard. And by “us” we mean his hometown Detroit, where he’ll host his DON Weekend community block party next week.
DON Weekend (which stands for “Detroit’s on Now,” and is also a nod to his nickname and album “Sean Don”) will be held Aug. 25-27, organizers announced Tuesday. It features a lineup of professional development talks, a carnival, an outdoor art walk, and other family-friendly events. This year mark’s the festival’s fourth annual installment.
The weekend includes a screening of the Detroit techno documentary, God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines
on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Michigan Science Center. A VIP-only reception and DON awards ceremony is planned for Friday, Aug. 26 with categories for Detroit-based Brand of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Nonprofit of the Year, among others.
Saturday, Aug. 27 is the block party and carnival with a celebrity kickball tournament, derby races, kids inflatable bounce houses, and yoga class. There will also be panel discussions on topics like mental health and how to help children find their passion. The carnival and talks are free, but pre-registration is required
.
The event’s announcement comes on the heels of Sean's appearance at the Mo Pop Festival, which he headlined last month.
Big Sean will also be producing another music recording studio at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan's Highland Park campus. The rapper has previously opened youth studios at his alma mater Cass Technical High School and two other Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan campuses.
DON Weekend takes place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Lloyd H. Diehl campus; 4242 Collingwood St.; Detroit.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.