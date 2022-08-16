Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Big Sean reminds us why he’s the ‘Don’ with return of fourth annual Detroit block party

This year’s DON Weekend is set for Aug. 25-27 with a family-friendly carnival, panel discussion, and film screening

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge Big Sean headlines Detroit's 2022 Mo Pop Festival. - Derek Dandridge
Derek Dandridge
Big Sean headlines Detroit's 2022 Mo Pop Festival.

Big Sean said he wasn’t fucking with us because he had a trillion million other things he’d rather do in his 2015 song “I Don't Fuck With You.” But he does fuck with us. Hard. And by “us” we mean his hometown Detroit, where he’ll host his DON Weekend community block party next week.

DON Weekend (which stands for “Detroit’s on Now,” and is also a nod to his nickname and album “Sean Don”) will be held Aug. 25-27, organizers announced Tuesday. It features a lineup of professional development talks, a carnival, an outdoor art walk, and other family-friendly events. This year mark’s the festival’s fourth annual installment.

The weekend includes a screening of the Detroit techno documentary, God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Michigan Science Center. A VIP-only reception and DON awards ceremony is planned for Friday, Aug. 26 with categories for Detroit-based Brand of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Nonprofit of the Year, among others.

Saturday, Aug. 27 is the block party and carnival with a celebrity kickball tournament, derby races, kids inflatable bounce houses, and yoga class. There will also be panel discussions on topics like mental health and how to help children find their passion. The carnival and talks are free, but pre-registration is required.

The event’s announcement comes on the heels of Sean's appearance at the Mo Pop Festival, which he headlined last month.

Big Sean will also be producing another music recording studio at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan's Highland Park campus. The rapper has previously opened youth studios at his alma mater Cass Technical High School and two other Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan campuses.

DON Weekend takes place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Lloyd H. Diehl campus; 4242 Collingwood St.; Detroit.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Trending

If you don’t like cars, stay away from Woodward Avenue this weekend

By Lee DeVito

If you don’t like cars, stay away from Woodward Avenue this weekend

Here’s where to find smartphone-enhanced animated works during Michigan’s Augmented Reality Mural Festival

By Randiah Camille Green

Vyal's "X" being animated on the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App.

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

By Randiah Camille Green

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

Detroit native Chanté Adams talks starring in new adaptation of ‘A League of Their Own’

By Biba Adams

Chanté Adams in A League of Their Own.

Also in Arts & Culture

Here’s where to find smartphone-enhanced animated works during Michigan’s Augmented Reality Mural Festival

By Randiah Camille Green

Vyal's "X" being animated on the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App.

Detroit native Chanté Adams talks starring in new adaptation of ‘A League of Their Own’

By Biba Adams

Chanté Adams in A League of Their Own.

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

By Randiah Camille Green

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival is bringing alternative porn to Ann Arbor this September

Leave it to Dominique Morisseau to make us cry (again) with Motown musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’

By Randiah Camille Green

The show felt like an actual Temptations concert.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us