Ann Arbor Film Festival includes ‘Devo’ screening

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Ann Arbor Film Festival “Are we not men? We are Devo!”

North America’s oldest experimental film festival is back. Screenings at Michigan Theater in downtown Ann Arbor run all week and weekend, with tickets available for individual movies as well as weekend and full festival pass options. We’re particularly looking forward to Saturday’s screening of Devo, a look at the rise to popularity of “a rare band founded by a philosophy; a Dada experiment of high art meets low, hellbent on infiltrating American popular culture.” The documentary delves into Devo’s origins at a time of campus unrest – Devo was at Kent State in 1970 and founding member Jerry Casale was friends with two of the slain student protesters – making its inclusion in the festival particularly timely.

Festival runs through Sunday; Devo event starts 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; aafilmfest.org. Tickets start at $14.