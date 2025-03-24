  1. Arts & Culture
Ann Arbor Film Festival includes ‘Devo’ screening

The documentary delves into Devo’s origins at a time of campus unrest

By
Mar 24, 2025 at 4:48 pm
click to enlarge “Are we not men? We are Devo!” - Courtesy of the Ann Arbor Film Festival
Courtesy of the Ann Arbor Film Festival
“Are we not men? We are Devo!”

North America’s oldest experimental film festival is back. Screenings at Michigan Theater in downtown Ann Arbor run all week and weekend, with tickets available for individual movies as well as weekend and full festival pass options. We’re particularly looking forward to Saturday’s screening of Devo, a look at the rise to popularity of “a rare band founded by a philosophy; a Dada experiment of high art meets low, hellbent on infiltrating American popular culture.” The documentary delves into Devo’s origins at a time of campus unrest – Devo was at Kent State in 1970 and founding member Jerry Casale was friends with two of the slain student protesters – making its inclusion in the festival particularly timely.

Festival runs through Sunday; Devo event starts 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; aafilmfest.org. Tickets start at $14.

Event Details

63rd Ann Arbor Film Festival

Tue., March 25, Wed., March 26, Thu., March 27, Fri., March 28, Sat., March 29 and Sun., March 30

Michigan Theater 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor Washtenaw County

Buy Tickets

$65-$200
