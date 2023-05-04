‘American Pickers’ is returning to Michigan, and they want to see your junk

The hit History Channel show is hitting the road this summer

By on Thu, May 4, 2023 at 3:48 pm

click to enlarge Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe of American Pickers. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe of American Pickers.

What’s the difference between being a hoarder and an antique collector? Surely, it’s in the eye of the beholder, but it probably helps if your stuff is, you know, cool.

If your collection is interesting enough, the team behind American Pickers would like to take a look. The popular History Channel show is coming to Michigan this July to film new episodes, and they want to see your junk.

“The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques,” the show’s producers say in a press release. “They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.”

The show is looking for interesting items with interesting stories behind them. Is that you, or someone you know? We sure do have a lot of old, weird stuff here in the Detroit area.

Note: They say they’re looking for personal collections only — not stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public. So think more like garages, basements, barns, or storage units.

If this sounds like you, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to [email protected] or call 646-493-2184.

Who knows, maybe American Pickers will pick you.

