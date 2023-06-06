Allied Media Projects’ Detroit speaker series will be held in-person for the first time

You can check out the social justice group’s new LOVE Building HQ at the final AMP Seeds Series event

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 12:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Members of Allied Media Projects conduct a site visit for the LOVE Building in 2020. - Stephanie Kamera for Designing Justice + Designing Spaces
Stephanie Kamera for Designing Justice + Designing Spaces
Members of Allied Media Projects conduct a site visit for the LOVE Building in 2020.

The public will get an opportunity to see Allied Media Projects’ new LOVE Building headquarters in Detroit as part of the finale of its newly announced monthly speaker series.

The four-part AMP Seeds Series kicks off on Thursday at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. It’s the first time that the series, which was launched in a virtual form amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in person.

“We are thrilled to share our first in-person AMP Seeds series with the Detroit community,” said AMP Seeds program director (and Michigan poet laureate) Nandi Comer in a statement. “AMP Seeds was created in 2020 as a virtual solution to connect with our community and foster learning and resource sharing. The 2023 series provides space for joy and expression through dance and honors the food sovereignty movement led by the Indigenous community. We will also explore solutions to some of Detroit’s most pressing issues, including unjust environmental policies and the impacts of gentrification and systemic neighborhood disinvestment.”

The events feature distinguished local panelists and moderators. “The sessions aim to collectively plant the seeds for more liberated futures in Detroit and beyond,” according to a press release.

The 2023 AMP Seed Series events include:

• “My Body, My Movement” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 at MOCAD with dance performances, workshops, and a discussion featuring Benito “Mav One” Vasquez (Motor City Street Dance Academy), Cara Graninger and Gwynneth VanLaven (DanceAbility Detroit), and Derrick Finley-Bell (Thee Plastic Dollz dance crew), moderated by choreographer and performance artist Jennifer Harge.

• “Hood Work: Neighborhood As Resistance” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at MOCAD with Asia Hamilton of Norwest Gallery, Bryce Detroit of New Center, and Tyree Guyton of the Heidelberg Project, moderated by artist Scheherazade Washington Parrish.

• “Community Nourishment” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 at MOCAD featuring a screening of the 2020 film Gather with chefs and activists Twila Cassadore and Nephi Craig in conversation with Indigenous activist and farmer Kirsten Kirby-Shoote, moderated by Detroit farmer shakara tyler.

• “Waging Love: Building an Environmentally Just Detroit” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the LOVE Building, with a panel of organizers from Detroit’s environmental and climate justice movements.

AMP started about 20 years ago as a Midwest conference for alternative publishing in Bowling Green, Ohio. In 2002, it was incorporated into a nonprofit, and later relocated to Detroit, where it became more of a social justice organization.

In 2019, it announced it would develop two buildings in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood as part of a $10 million development to create the LOVE Building complex, which will also include groups like Detroit Justice Center, Detroit Disability Power, Detroit Narrative Agency, Detroit Community Technology Project, and Paradise Natural Foods.

The LOVE Building is located at 4731 Grand River Ave.

Related
Detroit artist Sintex's 'Our Land Till Death' mural is slated for demolition — but Allied Media Projects asked him to recreate it

Detroit artist Sintex's 'Our Land Till Death' mural is slated for demolition — but Allied Media Projects asked him to re-create it

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wright Museum to host panel discussion for Detroit Hip Hop 50th anniversary weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

Wright Museum to host panel discussion for Detroit Hip Hop 50th anniversary weekend

Comedian Matt Rife Is Bringing His ‘ProbleMATTic World Tour’ to Detroit

By Jaime Lees, Riverfront Times

Matt Rife, a TikTok-famous comedian.

Mississippi Mud, Detroit’s only Black erotic art show, is the event we didn’t know we needed

By Kahn Santori Davison

Mississippi Mud, Detroit’s only Black erotic art show, is the event we didn’t know we needed (2)

You can peep burlesque acts at Detroit’s historic Senate Theater this weekend

By Lee DeVito

You can peep burlesque acts at Detroit’s historic Senate Theater this weekend

Also in Arts & Culture

Michigan Theater to host summer Studio Ghibli film series

By Randiah Camille Green

We love No Face. He’s really not a bad guy in the end.

Wright Museum to host panel discussion for Detroit Hip Hop 50th anniversary weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

Wright Museum to host panel discussion for Detroit Hip Hop 50th anniversary weekend

You can peep burlesque acts at Detroit’s historic Senate Theater this weekend

By Lee DeVito

You can peep burlesque acts at Detroit’s historic Senate Theater this weekend

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a dazzlingly worthy sequel to Sony’s 2018 triumph

By Andrew Wyatt

Spider-Man/Miles Morales has that Spidey swing.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us