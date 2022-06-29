Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Allied Media Conference returns to Detroit with panel discussions, performances, healing spaces, and more

Scheduled panels include topics like AfroFeministFutures For the World we Want, Queering the Black Gaze, and Reparations: Repairing Harm in the Age of Mass Surveillance

Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 1:57 pm

click to enlarge allied_media_conference.jpg

The annual Allied Media Conference (AMC) is a radical gathering of educators, community leaders, and organizers working toward liberation and social justice. This year is the 22nd annual AMC, which will explore the intersections of art, technology, education, media, and visionary resistance. Several panel discussions, performances, and healing spaces are planned for AMC which goes from June 30 to July 3. Some scheduled panels include topics like AfroFeministFutures For the World we Want, Queering the Black Gaze, and Reparations: Repairing Harm in the Age of Mass Surveillance. Calling it a conference is really an oversimplification, as there are also virtual community dinners, a series of nighttime parties at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, networking events, and more than 150 interactive sessions planned. AMC 2022 will take a hybrid format including in-person and online events.

The Allied Media Conference is scheduled for June 30 to July 3 at the Marygrove College Campus; 8425 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit. Some events are also virtual. Tickets are on a sliding scale basis and range from $75 to $500. The full schedule is available at amc.alliedmedia.org.

