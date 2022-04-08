Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

All Things Detroit Day showcases small businesses in Eastern Market this Sunday

That’s right, Detroit has its own national holiday, because we are that dope

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm

click to enlarge All Things Detroit Day at the Eastern Market. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
All Things Detroit Day at the Eastern Market.

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: Detroiters were born with the hustle bone. We’ll drum up a business idea and run with it in a heartbeat with no regard to the haters that doubt us. This is the spirit of All Things Detroit Day, a huge showcase of small businesses taking place at the Eastern Market on Sunday.

The annual shopping bazaar features 200 Detroit-area businesses selling everything from art, jewelry, sweet treats, home goods, and beyond. They’ll be set up at the Eastern Market in sheds 3, 4, and 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. There will be tons of food trucks onsite, too.

While we locals celebrate Detroit Day on March 13 (cause 313, ya dig?) All Things Detroit Day is actually a national holiday, which falls on the Sunday before Easter. It was declared a holiday in 2020 but, like most things, was put on hold due to COVID-19.

Consultant and event planner Jennyfer Crawford started the event out of her one-bedroom apartment back in 2014 after quitting her full-time job where she was miserable. She tells Metro Times she was inspired by entrepreneurs who were brave enough to follow their dreams.

“When I would meet small business owners they would tell me they didn’t have the resources they needed, so I decided I wanted to be their resource,” she says. “A lot of times we’re too busy hating on each other and not pushing each other forward, so I want to be their cheerleader.”

Since then, the event blew up with thousands of attendees over the years. This year they even got sponsorship from Chase. While it may seem like just an excuse to shop, Crawford says All Things Detroit is really a community for small businesses to get more exposure for their brand.

“People are like, ‘oh Detroit is this great city now,’ but we’ve been here,” she says. “There’s more to this city than ‘new Detroit.’ A lot of these businesses have been around for years, some working out of their houses, and they're trying to figure out how to get their brands out there. We want it to be a citywide celebration to showcase Detroit in a positive way instead of negative.”

This year’s event will feature a pitching booth from the PBS TV show Start Up where entrepreneurs can pitch their business to producers for a chance to be on the show. Detroit Dog Rescue will also be on-site in case you’re looking to adopt a new furry friend.

Detroit City Distillery is offering a signature All Things Detroit cocktail for the day made of vodka, rhubarb, lemon, and strawberry-coconut iced tea.

Admission is $5 or $15 for a “Beat the Crowd” ticket which gives attendees access at 9:30 a.m. before it opens to the general public with discounts from select vendors.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Haisley A145166 65 lb. spayed female, approx 4 yrs old (My foster dad calls me “Korra”). I’m a happy, goofy, energetic, and cuddly girl. I always get compliments on how beautiful I am! Am I grey? Or am I brown? Who knows—all I know is I’m fabulous, especially in the sun. I absolutely LOVE people (maybe too much as I tend to jump, but I’ve gotten better), but dogs have been a bit of a hit-or-miss with me. I haven’t been around cats. I have learned so much since I got out of the shelter! I’m roughly four years old and had just about no training at all prior, and I am now housebroken, potty-trained, have learned “sit”, “lie down”, “stay”, “touch”, “shake”, “crate,” and I can wait for my food after you give me the “sit-stay” command, and then go to town after you tell me, “okay!” I was afraid of the leash harness, and I will now happily sit and let you put it on me. However, I’m quite strong on the leash. I was also afraid of the car, but my foster dad showed me it can take me to new places. I’ll go in, but the window being down scares me. Crate training has been a work in progress, but I was also afraid of that initially. Now, I’ll happily go in one and chill out in there on my own accord. It’s just when you close the gate I start getting worried. Being alone took me some time to get used to, but I’ve gotten so much better at it! I’ve never destroyed anything out of anxiety—I just whine and…sometimes throw up from the anxiety. I’ve been left alone up to 10 hours without an accident, and the most damage I’ve done in the house is I throw the pillows and blanket off the couch. My foster dad took me on this amazing journey to show me the world is an amazing place! I’m very smart and learn quickly, and with a good trainer and exercise I can be an even more amazing dog than I already am. If you want a fun, cuddly friend—I’m your girl.

Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out these adoptable pets from Detroit Animal Care and Control
This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side
All the cool people we saw at Poppy's show at the Crofoot

Everyone we saw at the Poppy show at the Crofoot in metro Detroit
You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Haisley A145166 65 lb. spayed female, approx 4 yrs old (My foster dad calls me “Korra”). I’m a happy, goofy, energetic, and cuddly girl. I always get compliments on how beautiful I am! Am I grey? Or am I brown? Who knows—all I know is I’m fabulous, especially in the sun. I absolutely LOVE people (maybe too much as I tend to jump, but I’ve gotten better), but dogs have been a bit of a hit-or-miss with me. I haven’t been around cats. I have learned so much since I got out of the shelter! I’m roughly four years old and had just about no training at all prior, and I am now housebroken, potty-trained, have learned “sit”, “lie down”, “stay”, “touch”, “shake”, “crate,” and I can wait for my food after you give me the “sit-stay” command, and then go to town after you tell me, “okay!” I was afraid of the leash harness, and I will now happily sit and let you put it on me. However, I’m quite strong on the leash. I was also afraid of the car, but my foster dad showed me it can take me to new places. I’ll go in, but the window being down scares me. Crate training has been a work in progress, but I was also afraid of that initially. Now, I’ll happily go in one and chill out in there on my own accord. It’s just when you close the gate I start getting worried. Being alone took me some time to get used to, but I’ve gotten so much better at it! I’ve never destroyed anything out of anxiety—I just whine and…sometimes throw up from the anxiety. I’ve been left alone up to 10 hours without an accident, and the most damage I’ve done in the house is I throw the pillows and blanket off the couch. My foster dad took me on this amazing journey to show me the world is an amazing place! I’m very smart and learn quickly, and with a good trainer and exercise I can be an even more amazing dog than I already am. If you want a fun, cuddly friend—I’m your girl.

Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out these adoptable pets from Detroit Animal Care and Control
This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side
All the cool people we saw at Poppy's show at the Crofoot

Everyone we saw at the Poppy show at the Crofoot in metro Detroit
You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Haisley A145166 65 lb. spayed female, approx 4 yrs old (My foster dad calls me “Korra”). I’m a happy, goofy, energetic, and cuddly girl. I always get compliments on how beautiful I am! Am I grey? Or am I brown? Who knows—all I know is I’m fabulous, especially in the sun. I absolutely LOVE people (maybe too much as I tend to jump, but I’ve gotten better), but dogs have been a bit of a hit-or-miss with me. I haven’t been around cats. I have learned so much since I got out of the shelter! I’m roughly four years old and had just about no training at all prior, and I am now housebroken, potty-trained, have learned “sit”, “lie down”, “stay”, “touch”, “shake”, “crate,” and I can wait for my food after you give me the “sit-stay” command, and then go to town after you tell me, “okay!” I was afraid of the leash harness, and I will now happily sit and let you put it on me. However, I’m quite strong on the leash. I was also afraid of the car, but my foster dad showed me it can take me to new places. I’ll go in, but the window being down scares me. Crate training has been a work in progress, but I was also afraid of that initially. Now, I’ll happily go in one and chill out in there on my own accord. It’s just when you close the gate I start getting worried. Being alone took me some time to get used to, but I’ve gotten so much better at it! I’ve never destroyed anything out of anxiety—I just whine and…sometimes throw up from the anxiety. I’ve been left alone up to 10 hours without an accident, and the most damage I’ve done in the house is I throw the pillows and blanket off the couch. My foster dad took me on this amazing journey to show me the world is an amazing place! I’m very smart and learn quickly, and with a good trainer and exercise I can be an even more amazing dog than I already am. If you want a fun, cuddly friend—I’m your girl.

Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out these adoptable pets from Detroit Animal Care and Control
This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side
All the cool people we saw at Poppy's show at the Crofoot

Everyone we saw at the Poppy show at the Crofoot in metro Detroit
You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

Trending

Jack White kicks off tour, Dearborn’s Ramadan Suhoor fest is back, hip-hop in Eastern Market, and more things to do

By MT Staff

Jack White kicks off tour, Dearborn’s Ramadan Suhoor fest is back, hip-hop in Eastern Market, and more things to do

Local social worker might be Detroit's next big social media influencer

By Alex Washington

Jennifer Onwenu is the host of #AskJenn.

Ford Fireworks will return to the Detroit riverfront this June

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's annual Ford Fireworks show in 2019.

Free Will Astrology (April 6-12)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Also in Arts & Culture

Ford Fireworks will return to the Detroit riverfront this June

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's annual Ford Fireworks show in 2019.

Local social worker might be Detroit's next big social media influencer

By Alex Washington

Jennifer Onwenu is the host of #AskJenn.

Free Will Astrology (April 6-12)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

In ‘Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,’ three stories of chance collide

By George Elkind

Katsuki Mori in Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us