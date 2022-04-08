All Things Detroit Day showcases small businesses in Eastern Market this Sunday

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
All Things Detroit Day at the Eastern Market.
We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: Detroiters were born with the hustle bone. We’ll drum up a business idea and run with it in a heartbeat with no regard to the haters that doubt us. This is the spirit of All Things Detroit Day,
a huge showcase of small businesses taking place at the Eastern Market on Sunday.
The annual shopping bazaar features 200 Detroit-area businesses selling everything from art, jewelry, sweet treats, home goods, and beyond. They’ll be set up at the Eastern Market in sheds 3, 4, and 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. There will be tons of food trucks onsite, too.
While we locals celebrate Detroit Day on March 13 (cause 313, ya dig?) All Things Detroit Day is actually a national holiday, which falls on the Sunday before Easter. It was declared a holiday in 2020 but, like most things, was put on hold due to COVID-19.
Consultant and event planner Jennyfer Crawford started the event out of her one-bedroom apartment back in 2014 after quitting her full-time job where she was miserable. She tells Metro Times
she was inspired by entrepreneurs who were brave enough to follow their dreams.
“When I would meet small business owners they would tell me they didn’t have the resources they needed, so I decided I wanted to be their resource,” she says. “A lot of times we’re too busy hating on each other and not pushing each other forward, so I want to be their cheerleader.”
Since then, the event blew up with thousands of attendees over the years. This year they even got sponsorship from Chase. While it may seem like just an excuse to shop, Crawford says All Things Detroit is really a community for small businesses to get more exposure for their brand.
“People are like, ‘oh Detroit is this great city now,’ but we’ve been here,” she says. “There’s more to this city than ‘new Detroit.’ A lot of these businesses have been around for years, some working out of their houses, and they're trying to figure out how to get their brands out there. We want it to be a citywide celebration to showcase Detroit in a positive way instead of negative.”
This year’s event will feature a pitching booth from the PBS TV show Start Up
where entrepreneurs can pitch their business to producers for a chance to be on the show. Detroit Dog Rescue will also be on-site in case you’re looking to adopt a new furry friend.
Detroit City Distillery is offering a signature All Things Detroit cocktail for the day made of vodka, rhubarb, lemon, and strawberry-coconut iced tea.
Admission is $5 or $15 for a “Beat the Crowd” ticket which gives attendees access at 9:30 a.m. before it opens to the general public with discounts from select vendors.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.