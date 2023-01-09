A ‘sweet’ immersive experience is headed to metro Detroit

Choco Town is an exhibit dedicated to chocolate

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 11:14 am

click to enlarge Choco Town, an immersive experience centered around chocolate, will open in Oakland Mall. - Courtesy of Choco Town
Courtesy of Choco Town
Choco Town, an immersive experience centered around chocolate, will open in Oakland Mall.

New Year, new immersive experience.

For the last two years, Detroiters have had their fair share of artistic “immersive” installations, and this March they will get a much sweeter experience.

Choco Town will put visitors into a real life Candy Land-esque experience at Oakland Mall starting on March 16.

Candy fans will not only have the opportunity to snap photos in the selfie-worthy exhibit, but also learn how chocolate is made, make their own chocolate treats, and, of course, sample candies as well.

Choco Town is produced by Fever, the same company that brought one of two immersive Van Gogh exhibits to Detroit in 2022.

“I can’t sugar-coat it. We’re really excited to bring Choco Town to the metro Detroit area. It’s one of the most delicious, fun and Instagram-able experiences our guests will have this year — fully immersive and something they’ll never forget,” said Mary Fuhrman, associate producer at Fever, in a press release. “A journey through this sweet village isn’t just something conjured in a dream. Visitors of Choco Town will marvel at the level of creativity and the intricate details put into it on every level.”

Tickets for Choco Town will be available on Jan. 11. For more information, see thechocotown.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In the DIA’s ‘Van Gogh in America,’ there’s more than meets the eye

By David Nichols

In the DIA’s ‘Van Gogh in America,’ there’s more than meets the eye

‘The Menu’ serves up a delicious dish of class consciousness

By Konstantina Buhalis

‘The Menu’ serves up a delicious dish of class consciousness

Olivia Guterson’s repetitive patterns are a meditative practice

By Randiah Camille Green

Olivia Guterson’s repetitive patterns are a meditative practice (3)

Rev. Jesse Jackson to host free MLK Day rally in Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Rev. Jesse Jackson to host free MLK Day rally in Detroit

Also in Arts & Culture

‘The Menu’ serves up a delicious dish of class consciousness

By Konstantina Buhalis

‘The Menu’ serves up a delicious dish of class consciousness

Olivia Guterson’s repetitive patterns are a meditative practice

By Randiah Camille Green

Olivia Guterson’s repetitive patterns are a meditative practice (3)

In the DIA’s ‘Van Gogh in America,’ there’s more than meets the eye

By David Nichols

In the DIA’s ‘Van Gogh in America,’ there’s more than meets the eye

Free Will Astrology (Jan. 4-10)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us