A ‘Swan Lake’ for our dystopian times

The classic ballet is recast in ecological terms for Detroit Opera House presentation

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ballet Preljocaj performs Swan Lake. - JC Carbonne
JC Carbonne
Ballet Preljocaj performs Swan Lake.

Swan Lake is more than just Black Swan — it’s one of the most legendary productions of all time. First staged in 1895 with music by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, this libretto-turned-ballet was initially considered a failure but has gone on to become one of the most beloved productions in the world. And now, this ballet that has stood the test of time is coming to Detroit, reinterpreted as a modern-day dystopian nightmare.

Ballet has a long history of commissioning productions based on fairy tales and folk stories; the original Black Swan was inspired by Russian and German tales and tells the story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by a sorcerer. However, this version of Black Swan is firmly rooted in the present, using a polluted, industrial playground as the backdrop to a story of eco-consciousness and villainous businessmen whose actions threaten the safety of wildlife.

The production is the work of French contemporary choreographer Angelin Preliocaj, who will bring his version of Black Swan to the Detroit Opera House in February through a partnership with Ann Arbor’s University Musical Society. Preliocaj has brought four previous shows to Ann Arbor, including a production of Snow White.

“I always have three words each time I start a new creation,” Preliocaj tells Metro Times. “These three words are ‘text,’ ‘context,’ and ‘pretext.’” He says his idea was to take the words “swan” and “lake” and, through word association, draw meaning and symbols from the words to create a new narrative.

“When I started to work on Swan Lake finally, the first thing I did was to read the title,” he says. “What is a swan? Swan, in our context, is an animal, and because of climate change, maybe this animal will disappear from the Earth. And a lake is a huge water reserve, and with climate change [raising] the heat of the planet now there are a lot of lakes that have started to disappear, and also there is a lot of pollution with industry.”

For the music, Preliocaj felt the score had to both reflect tradition as well as embrace the present, and while the original Tchaikovsky score is used in most of the production, Preliojac added new additions using electronic music by 79D to heighten the mood and introduce an aspect of futurism in the production. “I wanted to connect my story to the industrial world,” he says.

Swan Lake is the crown jewel of many companies, being one of the most technically demanding ballets produced. Preliojac’s vision takes from the original creation, with lines and formations inspired by Marius Petipa’s original staging. Though the famous 32-fouetté turn sequence is missing, Preliojac describes this production as a conversation between him and Petipa.

“I think choreographers can discuss beyond the time, and it’s very nice for me to have a kind of discussion with my use, an imaginary discussion with Marius Petipa, through the choreographic steps, through the choreographic lines, through the choreographic movement,” he says.

Preliojac asks the audience to see Swan Lake beyond the tale of Odette and Odile, and to examine how the way we live affects the lives of the precious creatures around us, and the responsibility we have to protect the Earth.

And though ballet has had a reputation as an art form enjoyed only by the wealthy and labeled as “old-fashioned” and complicated, Preliojac says he aims for accessibility with this production, and encourages audiences who might not be familiar with ballet to watch it as if it’s a film.

“Sit in the seat and look at this ballet, like a movie, in a certain way,” he says. “It’s because the story is still obviously very mysterious, but also very connected to our world. And it’s kind of a thriller in the subject. I think all the different elements are very dynamic, and the story keeps going.”

Event Details
Swan Lake

Swan Lake

Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit Opera House 1526 Broadway St., Detroit Downtown Detroit

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Konstantina Buhalis

Romanian import and Greek school dropout Konstantina Buhalis was born in Bucharest, Romania, and came to Detroit in December 1995, where her first few years of life were enjoyed on the east side and Greektown. Buhalis spent her early years reading the Detroit Free Press, Teen Vogue, and Rolling Stone and began...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 8-14)

By Rob Brezsny

Here are the Knight Foundation Detroit arts grantees for 2023

By Randiah Camille Green

A rendering of the outdoor performance space Midtown Detroit Inc. hopes to build at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Metro Detroit art teacher is turning heads with her wintry masterpieces

By Darlene A. White

Metro Detroit art teacher is turning heads with her wintry masterpieces

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens

By Lee DeVito

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 8-14)

By Rob Brezsny

M. Night Shyamalan and Brandon Cronenberg each seek thrills their own way

By George Elkind

Dave Bautista, left, in Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan.

Here are the Knight Foundation Detroit arts grantees for 2023

By Randiah Camille Green

A rendering of the outdoor performance space Midtown Detroit Inc. hopes to build at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

You should see ‘Gem of the Ocean’ at the Detroit Repertory Theatre

By Randiah Camille Green

jøn kent (left) as Citizen Barlow and Madelyn Porter (right) as Aunt Ester in Gem of the Ocean.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us