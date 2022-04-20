Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

2nd annual 420 Music Festival returns to Lansing

Staff pick

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Bun B. - ELI WATSON, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
Eli Watson, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Bun B.

It’s time to get high in the park and enjoy some music, which sure, people have been doing since forever, but this annual 420 event by Liv Cannabis does sound pretty dope.

The festival is going down all day long at Adado Riverfront Park in Lansing with performances by rappers Curren$y, Too $hort, Bun B, and more. Even if you don’t know him by name, you’ve probably heard a few tracks Bun B’s rapped on. The Southern rapper makes up one-half of the duo Underground Kingz. (Jay Z’s “Big Pimpin” anyone?)

Mike Tyson will also be making an appearance to promote his weed brand Tyson 2.0, which recently launched in Michigan in partnership with Common Citizen, an event partner for the fest. Besides music there will be food trucks, cannabis and non-cannabis vendors, and designated consumption areas onsite.

The festival is from noon- 11 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park; 201 East Shiawassee St., Lansing; experience420fest.com. Tickets are $50 for general admission or $200 for the VIP package, which includes a gift bag from the sponsors, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms, and a juice bar. Fancy.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This retro Michigan bowling alley is for sale for just $130k — let’s take a tour

This old-school Michigan bowling alley is for sale for just $130k — let’s take a tour
Rare retro Lustron house is for sale in Ann Arbor

Rare retro Lustron house is for sale in Ann Arbor
Satellite A146158 73 lb. neutered male, approx. 3 yrs old American Staffie Interested in nearby dogs and may do well living with another pup after proper introductions. Unknown behavior with dogs/cats. Not kid friendly.

Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out these adoptable pets from Detroit Animal Care and Control
This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side

