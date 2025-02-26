2025 Oscars predictions

The time has arrived for the 97th Annual Academy Awards and you have more options than ever to watch them. This year, you can stream it live on Hulu for the first time ever, or you can watch it on TV like our forefathers did before us (starting at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 2​​). However you decide to watch it (or not watch it at all like most normal people), I hope you’ll take the time to laugh at me as I once again attempt to prognosticate the winners through my advanced ability of nerd, geek, and dork.

This is the dozenth or so year I’ve attempted this and, incredibly, do not seem to be getting any better at predicting what Academy voters actually enjoyed (or really just took the time to watch). Once again, I’ve divided my guesses into what should win vs. what will win, but with so many of the nominees this year coming from movies I genuinely enjoyed, so mostly I’ll be happy no matter who takes home the little bald man. Let’s get into it.

Actor in a leading role

Nominees:

Adrien Brody

The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet

A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo

Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes

Conclave

Sebastian Stan

The Apprentice

Who will win: Adrien Brody. His work in The Brutalist is monumental and deserves recognition.

Who should win: Brody. But if Fiennes or Domingo took it, I’d be so happy. Fiennes does work unlike any we’ve seen from him before and Domingo is such a gentle and moving artist that it’s impossible not to root for him.

Actor in a supporting role

Nominees:

Yura Borisov

Anora

Kieran Culkin

A Real Pain

Edward Norton

A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce

The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong

The Apprentice

Who will win: Culkin. He builds such a jagged edged empathic character that it feels like we’re watching a tightrope walker dance over a bonfire.

Who should win: Culkin. He captures something singular in A Real Pain, but I sure love Borisov in Anora. In many ways it doesn’t even feel like the movie starts until he shows up.

Actress in a leading role

Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón

Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison

Anora

Demi Moore

The Substance

Fernanda Torres

I’m Still Here

Who will win: Moore. The academy loves a comeback almost as much as it loves a beautiful person under a bunch of prosthetic makeup. Also, it probably is the best performance of her career.

Who should win: I’m rooting for Moore just because of how much I love The Substance, but part of me really hopes Madison gets the upset. She paints with the entire palate.

Actress in a supporting role

Nominees:

Monica Barbaro

A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande

Wicked

Felicity Jones

The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini

Conclave

Zoe Saldaña

Emilia Pérez

Who will win: Rossellini. She maybe has a dozen lines of dialogue in the entire film, yet they convey a thousand years of patriarchal servitude in just a glance.



Who should win: Probably Rossellini, but Jones’s work is for the ages and flawlessly calibrated,

Animated feature film

Nominees:

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman

Inside Out 2

Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail

Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek

The Wild Robot

Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

What will win: Flow. It’s a stunning work of imagination.

What should win: Memoir of a Snail. An absolute gut punch of (semi) autobiographical storytelling.

Animated short film

Nominees:

Beautiful Men

Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

Magic Candies

Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

Wander to Wonder

Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

Yuck!

Loïc Espuche And Juliette Marquet

What will win: In the Shadow of the Cypress. It’s the kind of metaphorical storytelling the voters love.

What should win: In the Shadow of the Cypress has the strongest animation.

Cinematography

Nominees:

The Brutalist

Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two

Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez

Paul Guilhaume

Maria

Ed Lachman

Nosferatu

Jarin Blaschke

Who will win: Crawley for The Brutalist. I felt completely transported to period NYC.

Who should win: Crawley. For The Brutalist. To look as good as it did on such a (relatively) small budget is a minor miracle.

Costume design

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown

Arianne Phillips

Conclave

Lisy Christl

Gladiator II

Janty Yates And Dave Crossman

Nosferatu

Linda Muir

Wicked

Paul Tazewell

Who will win: Tazewell for Wicked. It’s bright, colorful and eye-catching in the way voters love.

Who should win: Muir. You can smell the costumes in Nosferatu from home.

Directing

Nominees:

Anora

Sean Baker

The Brutalist

Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown

James Mangold

Emilia Pérez

Jacques Audiard

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat

Who will win: Corbet. His work on The Brutalist is massive. Most people aren’t as in love with the film as I am, but I think his work here is legendary.

Who should win: Corbet, but I would still be so happy if Baker or Fargeat won. All of their work is seminal.

Documentary feature film

Nominees:

Black Box Diaries

Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land

Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War

Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula DuPré Pesmen

Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat

Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane

Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, and Kellen Quinn

What will win: No Other Land. Timely and important.

What should win: No Other Land. It’s not even close.

Documentary short film

Nominees:

Death By Numbers

Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

I am Ready, Warden

Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

Incident

Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

What will win: I Am Ready, Warden. Powerful and thought-provoking.

What should win: Incident, but I Am Ready, Warden is almost as good.

Film editing

Nominees:

Anora

Sean Baker

The Brutalist

David Jancso

Conclave

Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez

Juliette Welfling

Wicked

Myron Kerstein

Who will win: Sean Baker for Anora. He built that movie in the editing room.

Who should win: Baker’s work is virtuosic, but so is the editing on Conclave and The Brutalist. Any of these three deserve the win.

International feature film

Nominees:

Brazil

I’m Still Here

Denmark

The Girl With The Needle

France

Emilia Pérez

Germany

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia

Flow

What will win: I’m scared Emilia Pérez will win, but backlash has been so intense that I think it will go to The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

What should win: It doesn’t stand a chance but The Girl with the Needle felt like the most groundbreaking effort.

Makeup and hairstyling

Nominees:

A Different Man

Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu

David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth

What will win: The team behind Wicked will take it because the movie became a pop-cultural phenomenon and because they did bracingly original work.

What should win: The Substance. The trio’s work runs the entire table from grotesque to glamorous and makes it look so good.

Adrien Brody's work in The Brutalist "is monumental and deserves recognition," this reviewer says.

Music (original score)

Nominees:

The Brutalist

Daniel Blumberg

Conclave

Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez

Clément Ducol And Camille

Wicked

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers

Who will win: Powell and Schwartz for Wicked. People have been humming this movie for months.

Who should win: The Brutalist has an old-school score like they did back in the 1940s and Conclave builds the entire tone of the film through the score. But the real best score of the year is Trent Reznor’s and Atticus Ross’s work on Challengers.

Music (original song)

Nominees:

“El Mal”

From Emilia Pérez; music by Clément Ducol and Camille; lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard

“The Journey”

From The Six Triple Eight; music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Like a Bird”

From Sing Sing; music and lyrics by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

“Mi Camino”

From Emilia Pérez; music and lyrics by Camille and Clément Ducol

“Never Too Late”

From Elton John: Never Too Late; music and lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin

What will win: “Like a Bird.” I think the voters want Sing Sing to win something.

What should win: “Like a Bird.” I want Sing Sing to win something.

Production design

Nominees:

The Brutalist

Judy Becker; set decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave

Suzie Davies; set decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two

Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu

Craig Lathrop; set decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

Wicked

Nathan Crowley; set decoration: Lee Sandales

What will win: Wicked. The team behind Wicked did some genuinely lovely design here, if a little repetitive.

What should win: Nosferatu. You can smell the streets from home.

Live action short film

Nominees:

A Lien

Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

Anuja

Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

I’m Not a Robot

Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

The Last Ranger

Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek

What will win: A Lien. The topicality is immediate.

What should win: I’m Not a Robot, simply because I helped select it for the Bend Film Festival.

Sound

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown

Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz And Niels Barletta

Wicked

Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, and John Marquis

The Wild Robot

Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts

What will win: Dune: Part Two, but Wicked could squeak by.

What should win: Dune: Part Two because there are sounds in this film that have never existed before this brilliant team invented them.

Visual effects

Nominees:

Alien: Romulus

Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, and Shane Mahan

Better Man

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke

Wicked

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, and Paul Corbould

What will win: Dune: Part Two. The work with scale here is astonishing.

What should win: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: There are multiple characters in the film that fully command your empathy and they don’t exist outside of a computer.

Catholic drama Conclave deserves kudos because "it shines light on a world most people don't know," this reviewer says.

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown

Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave

Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez

Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; in Collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys

Screenplay by Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing

Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; story Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield

Who will win: Peter Straughan for Conclave. He shines light on a world most people don’t know while making it fun and exciting at the same time.

Who should win: Conclave, but my heart is rooting for Sing Sing.

Writing (original screenplay)

Nominees:

Anora

Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist

Written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain

Written by Jesse Eisenberg

September 5

Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; co-written by Alex David

The Substance

Written by Coralie Fargeat

Who will win: Sean Baker for Anora. The script is beautiful and, even with the issues I have, it’s probably the best of his career.

Who should win: Coralie Fargeat for The Substance. She made a primal scream of a feminist masterpiece and buried it inside a fun and disgusting monster movie. A singular, unforgettable work.

Best picture

Nominees:

Anora

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, producers

The Brutalist

Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, and Brady Corbet, producers

A Complete Unknown

Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, producers

Conclave

Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, producers

Dune: Part Two

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, producers

Emilia Pérez

Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, producers

I’m Still Here

Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, producers

Nickel Boys

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Joslyn Barnes, producers

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner, producers

Wicked

Marc Platt, producer

What will win: It’s either Anora or The Brutalist. I think Anora has the momentum but The Brutalist works better as a movie. I think Anora wins by a hair.

What should win: Anything but Emilia. In my heart I know The Substance is my favorite, but doesn’t stand a chance. The Brutalist should win, as it’s a monumental work of artistic vision that moves me even just thinking about it. Although, if/when Anora wins, I’ll raise a glass to Baker anyway.