‘12 Days of GRiZMAS’ returns with a zombie disco party, ice skating, and karaoke

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas — we’re talking about the 12 Days of GRiZMAS put on by our favorite saxophone-playing, weed-smoking, and charitable DJ, GRiZ.
The annual 12-day-long philanthropic event, now in its ninth year, will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10. It’s loaded with art workshops, yoga classes, dodgeball tournaments, karaoke, and ice skating, before culminating in an epic two-night show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple on GRiZMAS.
The event continues to benefit longtime charity partner Seven Mile Music, a nonprofit that raises funds for music, arts, and coding programs for Detroit youth. Since 2014 GRiZ has raised more than $500,000 for youth music education.
The whole thing pops off with the grand opening of the GRiZMAS Workshop Charity Store in Detroit’s Capitol Park with official GRiZ merchandise including hoodies, hats, scarves, blankets, mugs, beanies, ornaments, and more. The store will host an ongoing coat and toy drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul and a charity auction. It will also include a lounge area with a coffee bar serving up free cups of this year’s GRiZMAS coffee, a limited edition Ethiopian Yirgacheffe roast made in collaboration with Detroit-based Coffeehaus.
The coffee will be available in 12 oz. bags at the store and online, with all proceeds from sales going straight to Seven Mile Music.
Activities during the week include a painting workshop with Detroit artist Phillip Simpson; karaoke at Deluxx Fluxx; a charity jam at El Club with GRiZ, Ian Finkelstein, ProbCause, Kevin Donahue, Chrishira Perrier, and more; an ’80s zombie-disco-themed roller skating party at Bonaventure; and community ice skating at Campus Martius.
On day four, GRiZ will perform a secret set at a mystery party somewhere in Detroit.
The GRiZMAS Workshop is located at 1265 Griswold St., Detroit, and will be open across all 12 Days from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The full schedule is below.
12 Days of GRiZMAS 2022 Schedule:
- 11/29 – Tuesday – The GRiZMAS Workshop Charity Store Grand Opening
- 11/30 – Wednesday – Painting with a SMILE: Guided by Phillip Simpson at Big Pink
- 12/1 – Thursday – Deluxx Karaoke at Deluxx Fluxx
- 12/2 – Friday – Mystery Party
- 12/3 – Saturday – Charity Dodgeball Tournament at Durfee Elementary School
- 12/4 – Sunday – Community Yoga in the Fountain Ballroom at The Masonic Temple
- 12/5 – Monday – Charity Jam with GRiZ & Friends at El Club
- 12/6 – Tuesday – Community Ice Skating at Campus Martius
- 12/7 – Wednesday – Local Mic Night at Willis Show Bar
- 12/8 – Thursday – Roller Skating at Bonaventure
- 12/9 – Friday – GRiZMAS Night 1 at The Masonic Temple
- 12/10 – Saturday – GRiZMAS Night 2 at The Masonic Temple
