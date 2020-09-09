It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Guest Editorial »

Speaking of Verma Media, sponsored Content

Guest Editorial

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Top 10 Best CBD Cream For Pain Relief 2020 Read More

  2. Sonus Complete Review: Does It Really Work? [2020 Update] Read More

  3. Altai Balance Blood Sugar Support: Ingredients Analysis [Review] Read More

  4. Meticore Reviews- Must Read This Before Buying Read More

  5. Best CBD Oil for Anxiety Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit