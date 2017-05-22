University of Michigan is the most beautiful college campus in all of Michigan

University of Michigan Instagram

Well, according toit is.The listical media titan published another list over the weekend of the most beautiful college campuses in each state. The crown jewel of Michigan's universities, University of Michigan, got the ~prestigious~ title of Michigan's most beautiful college campus.What's strange is thatgives no evidence to why U-M is the most beautiful college campus in Michigan, just a nice picture and a fun fact about the school.While we agree that the university is indeed beautiful, so are the rest of Michigan's universities. Ever sat by the the Red Cedar River in East Lansing on a summer day? The beautiful fall foliage on WMU's East Campus? The snowy mountains in Marquette?But hey, we get itThe University of Michigan hails supreme here in Michigan.