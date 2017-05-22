The Scene

Monday, May 22, 2017

The Scene

University of Michigan is the most beautiful college campus in all of Michigan

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:02 AM

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN INSTAGRAM
  • University of Michigan Instagram

Well, according to Buzzfeed it is.

The listical media titan published another list over the weekend of the most beautiful college campuses in each state. The crown jewel of Michigan's universities, University of Michigan, got the ~prestigious~ title of Michigan's most beautiful college campus.

What's strange is that Buzzfeed gives no evidence to why U-M is the most beautiful college campus in Michigan, just a nice picture and a fun fact about the school.

While we agree that the university is indeed beautiful, so are the rest of Michigan's universities. Ever sat by the the Red Cedar River in East Lansing on a summer day? The beautiful fall foliage on WMU's East Campus? The snowy mountains in Marquette?

But hey, we get it Buzzfeed. The University of Michigan hails supreme here in Michigan.


