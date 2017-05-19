The Scene

Friday, May 19, 2017

The Scene

You can adopt a cat or dog at the Detroit zoo this weekend

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge How can you say "no" to that face? - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • How can you say "no" to that face?

As if being at the zoo and hanging out with the hippos and penguins wasn't enough, if you go this Friday or Saturday you will also be hanging out with a  ton of dog, cats, and rabbits that are waiting for there fur-ever home.

The Meet Your Best Friend pet adoption event returns to the Detroit Zoo today and tomorrow. It's boosted as the nation's largest off-site pet adoption and has found homes for thousands of pets.

There will be different adoption groups at the zoo so adoption fees may vary. The zoo also wants you to leave your current dogs at home and to not bring strollers.

The event takes place Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Scene

